New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) is pleased to announce the election of four new trustees to its Board and the appointment of its officer slate for Fiscal Year 2026. Barry Bergman, Leonard Berman, Judy Lobel, and Zena Tamler bring decades of experience across finance, law, philanthropy, and Jewish communal service. Their addition strengthens JCF's position as a leader in strategic, values-driven philanthropy.

This announcement follows an impressive fiscal year for JCF. In FY 2025, Fundholders once again recommended over $1 billion in grants to more than 11,500 charitable organizations. In addition, contributions to JCF also reached a record high, further underscoring the strength and commitment of its philanthropic community.

"We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of professionals to the JCF Board," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "Their deep expertise and commitment to Jewish values and charitable impact will be invaluable as we continue to grow, innovate, and support the evolving needs of our Fundholders and the broader community."

Newly Elected Board Members

Barry Bergman is a partner at Maxim Capital Group and GPS Investment Partners. He was previously a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse with over 30 years of experience in leveraged finance, real estate, and private equity. He has served as a longtime leader on the Board of The Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty.

Leonard Berman is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at First Manhattan with a two-decade track record in investment strategy and wealth planning. He serves as an officer and trustee at The Jewish Center and on the board of University Settlement, where he brings both financial acumen and a passion for nonprofit service.

Judy Lobel , a Harvard-trained attorney and dedicated philanthropist, has served on the boards of Ramaz School and Harvard Hillel. Her commitment to Jewish education continues through her role with the Tikvah Fund's Lobel Center for Jewish Classical Education.

Zena Tamler, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, is a nationally recognized authority in estate and tax planning. She is an esteemed Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and has held leadership roles at the UJA-Federation of New York, Anti-Defamation League, and the 14th Street Y.

"These new Board members represent a high caliber of leadership and integrity," said Andrea Markezin-Press, President of JCF. "Their expertise and passion will help JCF stay at the forefront of Jewish philanthropy, ensuring we not only sustain our impact but expand it in the years ahead."

Re-Elected Trustees

JCF also announced the re-election of Marc Utay and Jerry Kestenbaum, who will continue to serve with distinction on the Board.

FY 2026 Officer Appointments

The following individuals have been nominated and elected to serve as officers for Fiscal Year 2026:

Andrea Markezin-Press , President

, President Daniel B. Blaser , Chair, Executive Committee

, Chair, Executive Committee Barry Moss , Treasurer

, Treasurer Geula Solomon , Secretary

, Secretary Will Bressman , Vice President, Chair of Nominating

, Vice President, Chair of Nominating Holly Newman Kroft , Vice President, Chair of Marketing

, Vice President, Chair of Marketing Ellen Horing, Vice President, Chair of Investment

With this strong leadership team, JCF is well positioned for continued growth. Backed by record-breaking contributions, a high-performing Board, and continued investments in technology and customer service, JCF is expanding its ability to serve Fundholders and strengthen Jewish life locally and globally.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Founded in 1972, the Jewish Communal Fund is the largest Jewish donor-advised fund in the nation, managing more than $3.5 billion in charitable assets for over 5,000 funds. JCF Fundholders support a wide range of causes, having granted more than $10 billion to charities since inception. With a commitment to Jewish values and service, JCF helps individuals and families achieve their philanthropic goals while strengthening the broader community.

