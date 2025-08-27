India installed 18 GW of solar in the first half of 2025, a 31% increase from a year earlier, with 11. 3 GW commissioned in the second quarter alone, according to Mercom India Research. From pv magazine India India installed 18 GW of solar projects in the first half of 2025, a 31% increase from the same period in 2024, according to Mercom India Research's new "Q2 2025 India Solar Market Update" report. Large-scale additions rose 20% year on year, up from 12. 6 GW in the first half of 2024. The report attributed the surge in project commissioning to regulatory deadlines. Developers sought partial ...

