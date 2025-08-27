Resolution Therapeutics to host virtual R&D webinar alongside world leading clinical hepatologists Prof. Jonathan Fallowfield and Dr. Elliot Tapper

Resolution leadership team joined by world leading clinical hepatologist Elliot Tapper, MD, FAASLD, and EMERALD Chief Investigator Professor Jonathan Fallowfield

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Resolution Therapeutics ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering regenerative macrophage therapies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces that it will host a virtual R&D webinar on Wednesday 17thSeptember 2025 at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT for investors, analysts and media.

The event will feature a comprehensive update on Resolution's progress following its £63.5 million Series B financing, and MHRA and AEMPS approval for commencement of the Phase 1/2 EMERALD trial for RTX001 in the UK and Spain.

The R&D webinar will be moderated by Amir Hefni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Resolution, and include presentations from Resolution's Chief Medical Officer Cliff Brass, M.D., Ph.D. and SVP, Head of Research and Translational Science Lara Campana. Chief Investigator of the Phase 1/2 EMERALD study, Professor Jonathan Fallowfield, Chair of Translational Liver Research and Principal Investigator at the University of Edinburgh, Honorary Consultant Hepatologist at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, will discuss the science and clinical data supporting regenerative macrophage therapy (RMT) and esteemed hepatologist Elliot B Tapper, MD, FAASLD, Andrews Family Research Professor of Hepatology and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for end-stage liver disease.

Following these presentations, a live Q&A session will take place with the Resolution leadership team, Professor Jonathan Fallowfield, and Dr Elliot Tapper. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions before and during the webinar.

A live webcast of the virtual event can be accessed on Resolution's website. An archived replay will be available on Resolution's website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

For further information on the R&D webinar, or to register your interest, please contact Optimum Strategic Communications at resolution@optimumcomms.com or register using this link.

About RTX001

RTX001 is an engineered autologous regenerative macrophage therapy with enhanced anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects. The product candidate is engineered with IL-10-MMP9 mRNA to enhance the natural regenerative properties of macrophages for superior efficacy and durability. RTX001 is being tested in the Phase 1/2 study called 'EMERALD', an open-label first-in-human study in end-stage liver disease measuring clinical events as the primary efficacy endpoint. The EMERALD Phase 1/2 study is now recruiting.

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

