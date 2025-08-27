Bioz, Inc.: The Baker Company Enhances Scientific Engagement and Internal Efficiency With Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a cutting-edge AI platform that transforms research citations into powerful marketing and sales resources for companies that sell scientific experimentation tools, is proud to announce a successful partnership with The Baker Company , a global leader in contamination control and lab equipment solutions. Through the integration of Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub, The Baker Company is enhancing the customer experience and arming its internal teams with powerful insights.

Bioz Content Hub

Bioz Content Hub on Baker's Website

The Bioz Badges, interactive, publication-backed widgets now embedded across The Baker Company's product webpages, are giving researchers instant access to peer-reviewed articles that cite The Baker Company's products. These scientific citations, paired with the newly launched Bioz Content Hub, provide a centralized location for customers to explore The Baker Company's full breadth of publication-based validation.

"We're very happy with how Bioz is helping us serve our customers and our internal teams alike," said Matt Leahy , Group Product Marketing Manager at The Baker Company. "The implementation is very clean, it's intuitive, and the analytics from both the Badges and the Content Hub are incredibly valuable. What's especially exciting is that our publications are now being managed dynamically, instead of manually, saving us time and ensuring our users always see the most current research."

Since going live, The Baker Company has received positive feedback not only from customers but also from internal marketing and sales teams, that now have access to rich, actionable data. Engagement metrics are helping teams identify which products and publications are resonating most with researchers, enabling more targeted marketing and improved customer conversations.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz, said "Their seamless implementation and data-driven approach are already yielding results across their organization." By making its scientific validation easily accessible and continuously updated, The Baker Company is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to innovation, quality, and trust, empowering researchers to make confident, informed product selection decisions.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About The Baker Company

The Baker Company is a global leader in providing advanced contamination control technologies, including biological safety cabinets, clean benches, fume hoods, and custom lab solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to scientific progress, Baker supports researchers around the world in creating safer, more effective laboratory environments.

