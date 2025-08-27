UK's Vanuse Acquired by dlivrd Technologies to Accelerate Domestic and International Delivery Expansion

Integration with Expedite strengthens UK van delivery and catering logistics, while laying the foundation for international growth.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / dlivrd Technologies Inc. today announced the acquisition of London-based Vanuse, a leading van delivery service operating across the UK and Ireland. Vanuse specializes in on-demand bookings, dedicated fleet operations, and established B2B delivery routes for industries such as retail and catering. The purchase expands dlivrd's last mile logistics capabilities, adding larger vehicle transport for catering delivery, e-commerce fulfillment, and high-value business shipments.

Founded in 2016, Vanuse operates a transportation-as-a-service model that allows customers to book a van and driver online or via mobile app, often with a vehicle available within 60 minutes. Beyond on-demand requests, Vanuse handles regular routes for businesses, from bakery deliveries to catering schedules, earning its reputation for reliable, high-volume service.

The acquisition enables dlivrd Technologies to integrate Vanuse's platform into Expedite, its logistics technology subsidiary, giving customers a single solution for scheduled B2B routes, true on-demand van hire, and enhanced delivery transparency. As dlivrd expands into new international regions, it will also bring its vision, values, and commitment to transparency, with a focus on delivering the same consistent, high-quality experience that has defined its service in the US and Canada.

"This acquisition is a strategic leap forward," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "Vanuse adds proven last mile logistics expertise and a trusted dedicated van fleet to our portfolio. With an Expedite integration, we can offer greater flexibility, serve more industries, and manage everything from small packages to bulk catering orders, with more exciting developments for catering delivery on the horizon."

Gavin Sandells, CEO of Vanuse, said, "Vanuse has always focused on delivering immediate, reliable service to customers across our markets. Joining the dlivrd Technologies family means our service can scale faster, reach new regions, and benefit from a strong operational foundation."

The integration with Expedite will allow dlivrd Technologies to optimize driver assignments, improve delivery speed, and provide data-driven performance insights for both enterprise and consumer clients. dlivrd Technologies also plans to introduce Vanuse's dedicated van fleet model to select European markets later this year, with US to follow in early 2026, further expanding its global last mile logistics network.

About dlivrd Technologies Inc.

dlivrd Technologies is a modern solutions-based company advancing logistics, workforce enablement, and operational technology. Established in 2025, it unites bold, high-performing brands that help businesses scale experience-focused operations worldwide. Through its portfolio, dlivrd Technologies delivers specialized last mile logistics in the US and UK, including catering delivery, on-demand delivery UK services, and dedicated van fleet operations. Learn more at www.dlivrd.io .

