VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.5695
|0.6700
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.4760
|0.5600
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3230
|0.3800
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.3145
|0.3700
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0009690254
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0010408704
|VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.3655
|0.4300
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.3060
|0.3600
|EUR
|27/08/2025
|03/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|10/09/2025
