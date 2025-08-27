Quantexa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Analytics Applications 2025

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025. We believe this milestone underscores Quantexa's category-defining approach to helping customers fuse data unification, contextual analytics, generative AI, into secure enterprise deployment scenarios, and signals its rising momentum into the broader customer intelligence landscape.

Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform enables customers to leverage entity resolution and graph analytics at unmatched scale to create a unified data foundation to help organizations transform siloed data into connected intelligence. The report recognized Quantexa for the following strengths: contextual data foundation, generative AI for front office and security-first deployment model.



"Quantexa was recognized for its strong data unification capabilities, contextual analytics, and secure deployment model tailored for regulated industries," said Tapan Patel, Research Director, AI and Analytics at IDC. "Combined with Q Assist's context-aware generative AI and emphasis on explainability with human oversight, Quantexa enables enterprises to operationalize customer insights and advance AI-driven decisions with trust."



The report notes, "organizations should evaluate Quantexa when they require entity resolution capabilities to unify fragmented customer data across multiple systems, particularly in scenarios involving complex B2B relationships or household-level consumer analytics." "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape is more than a validation of our platform - it's a signal that the Decision Intelligence category is growing and essential to AI success," said Chris Sanders, Head of Customer Intelligence Solutions at Quantexa. "Customer analytics is no longer just about dashboards and reports. Enterprises need to make confident decisions at the front line, and that starts with connected data and contextual intelligence. Our platform and Q Assist help bridge the gap between data and confident action."



Quantexa's position as a Leader in Customer Analytics Applications comes at a pivotal time, as enterprises race to adopt AI-driven decisioning while grappling with fragmented data, explainability requirements, and regulatory constraints. The company's secure deployment model is tailored to the needs of highly regulated industries and government agencies, giving organizations flexibility to adopt Decision Intelligence in hybrid and multi-cloud environments without compromising on control or governance.

As organizations seek to increase the success rate of their AI investments, Quantexa is uniquely positioned to help them build the trusted data foundation needed to deploy and scale AI with confidence. Whether in banking, insurance, telecommunications, or government, Quantexa enables customers to connect the dots across millions of records, apply reasoning with transparency, and act on decisions that deliver measurable impact.

To read the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Analytics Applications Platform excerpt, visit here.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risks and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. For more information visit www.quantexa.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and services suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Media Inquiries

C: Stephanie Crisp, Director and Growth Tech Lead, Fight or Flight

E: Quantexa@fightorflight.com

C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing

T: +1 609 502 6889

E: adamjaffe@quantexa.com