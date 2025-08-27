Open Health: OPEN Health Welcomes Zack Lentz as Chief Commercial Officer

London and New York, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN Health, a global leader in medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access, patient engagement, and consulting services, has appointed Zack Lentz as Chief Commercial Officer. Lentz brings more than two decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams across the life sciences sector. At OPEN Health, he will focus on accelerating growth, deepening client partnerships, and ensuring clients realize the full value of the company's integrated capabilities.

Before joining OPEN Health, Lentz held senior leadership roles including Chief Growth Officer at Inizio Medical and President & Chief Strategy Officer at Vaniam Group. His career reflects the evolution of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries from the blockbuster era to today's patient-centered model, which unites precision science with evidence, access, and engagement to deliver real-world impact.

Over the past 25 years, he has partnered with pharmaceutical and biotech leaders to maximize the value of innovation across the product life cycle. He is equally committed to developing teams, helping them understand the critical role they play in connecting scientific progress with the realities of a dynamic marketplace.

"Zack's proven track record of growth leadership and his deep understanding of the life sciences landscape make him an exceptional addition to OPEN Health," said Matt D'Auria, OPEN Health CEO. "His ability to combine strategic vision with team development will further strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful impact for clients and the patients they serve."

Commenting on his new role, Lentz said: "I am thrilled to join OPEN Health at such a pivotal time for the industry. The company's commitment to connecting science, evidence, access, and engagement aligns perfectly with my passion for helping clients realize the full potential of their innovations to improve patients' lives."

About OPEN Health

At OPEN Health, we connect visionary minds, pioneering science, and advanced technology to drive real impact. By uniting people, science, and technology, we activate new opportunities for biopharma innovation. Our expertise across medical affairs and market access unlocks faster, smarter routes to market. We are committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide.

OPEN Health. The right combination to unlock possibilities.

