EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Interim Report

Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc.: Interim Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is now available online



27.08.2025 / 10:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is available on:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/?r=dai



Luxembourg Stock Exchange - MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCE CANADA INC. | LuxSE



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.





