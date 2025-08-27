The rise of rooftop solar is rapidly reshaping Australia's energy landscape with a new report revealing that PV systems mounted atop the nation's buildings contributed 14. 7% of the National Electricity Market's total generation in the first quarter of 2025. From pv magazine Australia The "State of the Energy Market 2025" report from the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) shows the generation mix is rapidly shifting with rooftop solar capacity increasing by 13% to 23 GW during 2024, equivalent to 25% of all generation capacity in the National Electricity Market (NEM). During the first six months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...