Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 10:16 Uhr
HitGen Inc.: Advancing DEL Technology for the Research Lab: HitGen Introduces OpenDEL 5.0

Start Your Journey to Access Vast Chemical Space

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing new medicines demands smart technology and powerful tools. DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, with its unique ability to rapidly screen billions of compounds to identify small molecule hits, has transformed drug discovery. HitGen Inc. is raising the bar with the introduction of OpenDEL 5.0 - featuring a total of 4 billion diverse compounds designed to tackle challenging biological targets. OpenDEL 5.0 comes in a convenient kit format that is accessible to scientists in industry and academia alike.


Key Improvements:

  • Expanded Chemical Diversity: 4 billion Compounds
    • Increased Library Size: Now with 25% more compounds, OpenDEL 5.0 offers 3.8 billion small molecules compounds and 200 million peptide compounds to further expand chemical space for targeting protein-protein-interactions (PPI).
    • Encompassing Library Design: 59 distinct libraries provide a broad range of chemistries to address different types of targets and discovery challenges.
  • Optional Macrocycle Library: Unlocking Challenging Targets
    • A dedicated macrocycle library: Available as an add-on, featuring 4-10 amino acids in the ring. Comes with a linear peptide control library.
    • Dual-Kit Flexibility: Choose between OpenDEL-Small Molecules or OpenDEL-Macrocycle - or combine both for maximum coverage.
  • Streamlined Workflow & Faster Access
    • Redesigned protocols: Intuitive visual guides simplify key steps, reducing onboarding time.
    • Expedited delivery: Next-day shipping available to minimize wait time

Begin Your Exploration Today
OpenDEL 5.0 is now available worldwide. Let HitGen help you with your next drug discovery breakthrough.

Visit www.hitgen.com or contact our team to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758868/HitGen_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-del-technology-for-the-research-lab-hitgen-introduces-opendel-5-0--302539766.html

