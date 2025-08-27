ARC Capital Venture LLC Establishes European Presence With New London Office

New London hub strengthens ARC Capital Venture's global operations, expanding research, operational support, and access to Europe's premier financial talent pool.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / ARC Capital Venture, a U.S.-based financial company, today announced the opening of its new European office at 18F, 100 Bishopsgate, London. The expansion marks an important step in the firm's global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to strengthening international operations.

The London office will serve as a hub for research and insights, enabling ARC Capital Venture to monitor economic trends, policy changes, and financial market developments across Europe and beyond. This capability will support informed decision-making across the firm's global network and ensure responsiveness to shifts in the international marketplace.

"London is a city that continues to set the pace for global finance and innovation," said Marios Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Capital Venture LLC. "Establishing a presence here enables us to broaden our research capabilities, attract world-class talent, and strengthen the operational foundations that support our international growth. This move is not just about geography, it is about reinforcing our commitment to being a globally minded firm that maintains the highest standards of professionalism and operational excellence."

In addition to research, the London team will provide operational support in areas such as administration, technology services, and investor reporting. These functions are central to maintaining a robust and efficient framework as the firm continues to expand internationally.

London's reputation as one of the world's deepest talent pools is another key driver for ARC Capital Venture. By establishing a presence in the city, the firm will be able to recruit and collaborate with leading professionals in finance, risk management, and technology, further reinforcing its long-term objectives.

The new office will also provide proximity to London's extensive network of professional services firms, legal advisors, and technology providers, offering opportunities for collaboration and partnerships that strengthen the company's global capabilities.

While reinforcing its global perspective, ARC Capital Venture emphasizes that the London office will not engage in regulated financial activities. Instead, its role is to coordinate international projects, support operational oversight, and ensure consistency across markets.

Founded in 2020, ARC Capital Venture LLC is a limited liability company registered in the State of Arizona, United States. The firm offers certain investment opportunities pursuant to exemptions under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, including Regulation D and Regulation S. Since its inception, ARC Capital Venture has focused on research-driven strategies, operational strength, and long-term growth, building a reputation as a forward-looking organization with international ambitions.

The opening of the London office at 100 Bishopsgate reflects that vision positioning ARC Capital Venture at the heart of Europe's financial capital while reinforcing its ability to connect with the world's most dynamic markets.

ARC Capital Venture LLC is a limited liability company registered in the State of Arizona on 2 October 2020 under Entity ID 23132678. The information contained in this release is general in nature and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs. Before making any investment decision, you should consider whether the information is appropriate to your circumstances. Investment in financial products involves risk, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. ARC Capital Venture LLC offers certain investment opportunities pursuant to exemptions provided under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 Section 4C, including Regulation D and Regulation S.

SOURCE: ARC Capital Venture LLC

