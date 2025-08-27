Vista Makes History with Evidence-Based Training Certification, The First-Ever in Business Aviation

Transforming pilot preparedness to pioneer advanced, data-driven safety training

LUQA, Malta, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's first and only global private aviation group, has once again set the benchmark for the industry, announcing that its operating partner, VistaJet Limited, is now the first-ever business aviation operator to achieve certification for Baseline Evidence-Based Training (EBT)- a data-driven and performance-focused methodology recognized as the new global benchmark for flight crew training and safety.

This milestone distinguishes Vista from its peers and validates years of strategic investment, planning, and bold leadership in shaping the future of flight safety.

VistaJet Limited began implementing EBT in 2018, years ahead of any other business aviation operator, and is now the first business aviation company in the world to receive this approval. This proactive, early adoption reflects the Group's longstanding investment in safety innovation and its commitment to leading the industry by building systems and implementing training standards that go well beyond regulatory requirements.

Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Vista, noted: "Whilst others wait, Vista builds. We were the first to implement EBT in business aviation-years ahead of the industry-and we've set the blueprint others now look up to. Achieving this certification is more than a regulatory milestone; it's proof of Vista's relentless commitment to protecting our clients and crew. Safety is a responsibility we take personally, every single day.

EBT is part of our vision to continuously raise the bar for private aviation by investing in the people, systems, and training elements that support our operating partners and define how we lead. We invest early, think long-term, and set standards not just for ourselves, but for the entire sector. And we'll continue driving progress - because safety leadership is a responsibility, not a title. A privilege we work hard to maintain."

Raising the Bar on Safety in a Complex Global Landscape

Aviation is undergoing rapid transformation. Increased aircraft utilization, more complex flight operations, and evolving risk factors are creating new requirements for pilot training and safety management. To meet these challenges, evidence-based systems are pivotal to tailor instruction to specific operational needs and crew performance data.

EBT is a cutting-edge, data-driven training methodology formally recognized by European regulators and widely regarded as the gold standard in commercial aviation training. It enables flight crews to develop and strengthen the core competencies required to manage real-world scenarios, promoting critical thinking and resilience in dynamic flight environments.

Representing a paradigm shift in pilot training, EBT moves away from the traditional model, where only a limited number of maneuvers were trained repetitively and exhaustively. Instead, it focuses on adaptive instruction guided by real performance data-ensuring training is relevant, targeted, and operationally effective.

At the core of VistaJet Limited's EBT program are several components that go beyond standard practice in business aviation, including:

In-house team of simulator instructors and examiners: Significant worldwide experience across a range of aircraft types removes the need to rely on outsourced trainers who are often unfamiliar with complex operations.

Significant worldwide experience across a range of aircraft types removes the need to rely on outsourced trainers who are often unfamiliar with complex operations. Robust standardization and concordance program: Consistent training delivery across fleets and crews.

Consistent training delivery across fleets and crews. Comprehensive data gathering: Tens of thousands of data points are recorded and analyzed to continuously refine training programs.

Tens of thousands of data points are recorded and analyzed to continuously refine training programs. Direct integration: Including both operational and broader industry safety data into training content and delivery.

This set of solutions results in pilots being better equipped to anticipate and manage real-case scenarios, ultimately building greater resilience and increasing overall operational safety.

Vista's Safety Strategy: Training, Technology, and Culture

Vista's commitment to safety extends across every aspect of operations:

Award-Winning Safety Record : Vista and its operating partners have been repeatedly recognized [1] for exceptional safety programs and operational excellence. These recognitions reflect a deep-rooted culture of accountability and performance across fleet and crew operations.

: Vista and its operating partners have been repeatedly recognized for exceptional safety programs and operational excellence. These recognitions reflect a deep-rooted culture of accountability and performance across fleet and crew operations. Vista Training Academy : Conducted across the regional operating centers, the Academy trains cabin hosts and pilots to the standards of renowned institutions - including the British Butler Institute, MedAire, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust - to ensure every flight meets the highest standards of safety and client experience.

: Conducted across the regional operating centers, the Academy trains cabin hosts and pilots to the standards of renowned institutions - including the British Butler Institute, MedAire, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust - to ensure every flight meets the highest standards of safety and client experience. In-House Standardization Programs: Vista's instructors and check pilots conduct both initial and recurrent training programs for crew flying across the Vista Members' fleet - including Global, Challenger, and Citation aircraft. The programs drive operational standardization and sustain best-in-class crew proficiency across all fleet operations.

Vista's achievements are a demonstration that years of forward-looking investment and uncompromising standards deliver lasting value. In an industry where many wait for regulation to drive progress, Vista continues to lead, setting new expectations and shaping global standards.

For more information on safety, please visit vistajet.com/safety

[1]https://vistaglobal.com/news/vista-celebrates-20-years-winning-awards-for-service-safety-and-operational-excellence-in-every-continent/

About VistaJet:

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On the unrivaled Vista Members' fleet of over 270 aircraft, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world. Founded over 20 years ago, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers are granted access to an entire fleet while paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership and fractional ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere, with as little as 24 hours' notice.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) - the world's leading private aviation group, headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at www.vistajet.com.

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

About Vista:

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

