Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of CAMP (Camp Network) on August 27. The CAMP/USDT spot trading pair and the CAMP/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair have now been available to users on HTX.

CAMP is the native token of Camp Network, which is a purpose-built Layer1 blockchain for powering AI agents trained on provenance-backed, user-owned IP. Its Autonomous IP Layer enables anyone to tokenize IP, such as music, images, videos, even personal data, and register it on-chain for AI training, remixing, and monetization.

Camp Network's architecture prioritizes gasless IP registration and royalty distribution, and supports isolated execution environments tailored for agent-based workflows and automated licensing. Developers can launch dedicated app chains with isolated blockspace and compute, offering the flexibility and scalability needed for high-performance workloads.

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

