Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Colle à Moi announced the introduction of eco-friendly personalized labels for kids designed to reflect growing demand for durable, sustainable, and practical back-to-school solutions. The new season highlights shifting consumer priorities across Canada, where families are increasingly focused on products that reduce waste, support organization, and provide long-term reliability.

Back-to-school shopping continues to represent a significant household expense, with Canadian families spending an estimated $875 annually on supplies. The growing interest in products that combine personalization with environmental responsibility demonstrates how parents are making more deliberate purchasing decisions. The demand is particularly strong for solutions that simplify daily routines while supporting broader sustainability goals.

Colle à Moi has developed a range of personalized labels that are dishwasher-safe, laundry-safe, waterproof, and heat-resistant, making them adaptable for clothing, containers, and everyday school items. By using solvent-free inks and environmentally responsible materials, the company ensures that its labels for kids meet expectations for both durability and ecological impact. This approach reflects a balance between practicality and environmental awareness, qualities that are increasingly valued by families preparing for the academic year.

The company's offering extends beyond traditional labels to include silicone bottle bands, bag tags, and customizable label packs. Each product is intended to help reduce waste by offering long-lasting solutions, minimizing the need for disposable alternatives, and preventing misplaced school supplies. In doing so, Colle à Moi addresses the recurring challenges faced by parents while contributing to more sustainable consumption patterns.

The Canadian back-to-school market is undergoing rapid transformation. Families are no longer focusing solely on affordability or convenience but are also assessing the longevity and environmental impact of each purchase. Items that can withstand daily wear, repeated washing, and multiple school terms are being prioritized, signaling a departure from disposable products. Personalized labeling, once considered a niche category, has become an integral part of this shift, offering organizational benefits alongside environmental advantages.

Colle à Moi has emerged as a representative of this broader movement by combining customizable design options with sustainable production practices. The ability to personalize labels for kids ensures that students maintain ownership of their belongings while reducing the likelihood of loss. The durability of the materials further reduces the need for replacement, extending the usefulness of each product over multiple seasons.

Founded in Québec, Colle à Moi specializes in personalized, eco-friendly labels designed for families. The company's products are waterproof, dishwasher-safe, laundry-safe, and customizable, helping parents keep school supplies organized while reducing waste.

