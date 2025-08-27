DUG Technology's FY25 results confirmed that order intake stepped up in H225, with intake of $45.7m 131% higher half-on-half, resulting in a record order book of $52m at the end of the year. While revenue came in marginally below our forecasts, EBITDA was stronger, with the margin down only 0.7pp y-o-y despite investment in international expansion during FY25. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the better-than-expected order intake, lifting revenue by 1.2% in FY26 and FY27 and EBITDA by 11.9% and 10.8% respectively.

