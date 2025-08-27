This edition of the 3,000 km solar car race across Australia from Darwin to Adelaide has the same teams in the lead in the Challenger class since early on. Each has a 6 m2 solar deck but no two are exactly the same. The latest 3,000 km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge across Australia from Darwin to Adelaide is scheduled run until August 31, 2025. At the end of the fourth day, the top three teams in the Challenger class have been leading since early on in the competition, as sister publication pv magazine Australia has been reporting. There was less than 10 minutes separating them at the most ...

