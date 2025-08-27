Paris...meet Paris. KARL LAGERFELD is proud to unveil its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, From Paris with Love, starring global icon Paris Hilton. Blending her one-of-a-kind charisma with the brand's unmistakable aesthetic, the campaign playfully unites two cultural forces who have shaped pop culture on their own terms.

Embracing both an elegant and witty visual dialogue between Paris Hilton and the Maison's Parisian roots, the campaign explores themes of glamour, individuality, and attitude-channeling the irreverent spirit and sharp sophistication that defined Karl Lagerfeld himself. The result is a celebration of authenticity and self-expression, presenting Paris in a fresh, unexpected light and reframing her renowned image through the lens of the brand's distinctive point of view.

The FW25 360 campaign will roll out globally across out-of-home, print, social, digital platforms and key pop-ups globally, culminating in a Paris Fashion Week event on October 1st, 2025-a late-night moment to remember, with Paris taking center stage. Further details to follow.

"Paris is both a global icon and a businesswoman-someone who understands the cultural power of image and reinvention. She and Karl have each defined eras in their own distinct ways. This collaboration captures a dynamic that feels both unexpected and entirely authentic-a dialogue between enduring influence and ever-evolving relevance."

- Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of KARL LAGERFELD

"Karl was a true original-bold, iconic, and always ahead of his time. I've always admired his rebellious spirit. To be part of Karl's world, especially in this campaign which celebrates individuality and playfulness, feels like such a natural fit. From Paris with Love...It's an honor to be part of his legacy in a way that feels true to who I am."

- Paris Hilton

Prominent fashion photographer Chris Colls returns for his third consecutive campaign with the brand, capturing KARL LAGERFELD's signature style and house codes in a series of striking black-and-white visuals.

The campaign's digital dimension comes to life, with a fresh reinterpretation of Karl Interviews Karl, (an intriguing and self-mythologizing video where Karl Lagerfeld interviewed himself) infused with humor and surprise that nods to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved wit, along with a series of surprising and irreverent social moments.

This season's campaign unifies the KARL LAGERFELD universe-including KARL LAGERFELD Paris and KARL LAGERFELD JEANS-under one elevated creative voice. Highlights include structured tailoring and directional silhouettes paired with timeless accessories, resulting in a wardrobe that feels expressive, modern, and unmistakably KARL LAGERFELD.

Internationally known Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena stars alongside Paris Hilton as the face of KARL LAGERFELD Menswear, embodying the collection's confident edge and serving as the perfect counterpart to his longtime friend.

A key focus of the season is the K/Autograph-inspired by one of Karl Lagerfeld's earliest hand-drawn initials. First introduced as the brand's logo in the 1980s and later seen across ready-to-wear, accessories, and jewelry, this signature motif also reflects how Karl would sign his sketches, alternating with his full signature. Now, the Autograph returns as a defining element across the collection, seamlessly integrated into modern designs that carry his mark forward.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison's creative vision is led by Design Director Hun Kim; other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador and Product Consultant Sebastien Jondeau, and Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide including premium wholesale and franchise partners with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.

