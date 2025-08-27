Statkraft AS: Successful sale of renewables platforms in the Netherlands

(Amsterdam/Oslo) - Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, is concluding the divestment of its renewable energy development activities in the Netherlands. The Dutch renewable energy supplier Greenchoice has acquired an operational solar portfolio of 120 MWp and taken over the highly skilled team.

"I am very pleased that we have agreed to sell our portfolios of solar, wind and storage projects in the Netherlands to a company which will use this business as a platform for further growth. It is equally important to me that our competent and dedicated staff will get new opportunities with a good employer," says Executive Vice President for Europe, Barbara Flesche.

In the Netherlands, a share purchase agreement is signed with the Dutch renewable energy company Greenchoice for the acquisition of 120 MWp of operating solar power assets and a portfolio of solar, wind and battery projects and the transfer of a team of highly skilled professionals. Closing is expected in autumn this year.

"Greenchoice shares our commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, and we are confident that this transaction will contribute to the green energy transition in Europe," adds Flesche.

Statkraft will continue its well-established market operations in the Netherlands. As announced earlier, Statkraft will scale back on its hydrogen projects in the country.

The parties have agreed not to disclose further details about the transactions.

