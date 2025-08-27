MolecuLight Inc.: Large Independent Randomized Controlled Trial Validates MolecuLight's Transformative Impact on Wound Debridement, Showing Improved Outcomes and Lower Costs

TORONTO and TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, together with its Taiwanese distributor, Healtdeva Company Ltd., today announced the publication of the largest-ever randomized controlled trial (RCT) on its technology. Independently conducted and published by clinicians at Shuang-Ho Hospital in Taipei, the study demonstrates that using MolecuLight® devices to guide high-quality surgical debridement of chronic wounds led to significantly better clinical outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

The 200-patient clinical trial, titled "Application of Perioperative Real-Time Fluorescence Imaging to Achieve High-Quality Debridement: A Randomized Control Trial," was published in Advances in Wound Care Journal. This rigorously designed study reports that adding MolecuLight's real-time fluorescence imaging to standard surgical protocols resulted in superior debridement quality with significantly reduced residual bacterial load, leading to:

Significantly faster wound healing: Wounds healed in an average of 49 days with MolecuLight-guided debridement, compared to 63 days with standard surgical debridement.

Wounds healed in an average of 49 days with MolecuLight-guided debridement, compared to 63 days with standard surgical debridement. Lower post-operative infection rate: The risk of post-surgical complications dropped significantly, with a post-operative infection rate of just 4% in the MolecuLight group versus 22% in the control group.

The risk of post-surgical complications dropped significantly, with a post-operative infection rate of just 4% in the MolecuLight group versus 22% in the control group. Reduced hospital length of stay: Patients spent an average of 18 days in the hospital compared to 22 days for those in the control group.

Patients spent an average of 18 days in the hospital compared to 22 days for those in the control group. Lower antibiotic cost: Duration of antibiotic use was significantly shorter in the MolecuLight group, leading to nearly 40% lower costs for antibiotics.

"This randomized trial demonstrates that MolecuLight delivers measurable, clinically significant benefits in wound management," said Dr. Shun-Cheng Chang, senior author and Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Integrated Burn & Wound Care Center, Shuang-Ho Hospital. "The ability to visualize bacterial burden in real time allows surgeons to achieve higher-quality debridement and faster healing, while also serving as an invaluable teaching tool for training younger physicians in infection control and intraoperative wound assessment."

"We are honored to bring MolecuLight's advanced imaging technology to clinicians in Taiwan," remarked Wei-Pin Hsieh, CEO of Healtdeva Company Ltd. "This RCT confirms what many clinicians are already seeing in practice - that real-time fluorescence imaging empowers them to make more precise decisions, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes, all while lowering the overall burden on healthcare systems."

"This landmark RCT provides the highest level of clinical evidence validating MolecuLight's technology," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "These results show not only the significant clinical benefits - faster healing, fewer reinfections, and shorter hospital stays - but also the economic value of our imaging system in chronic wound care. We commend the outstanding work of the Shuang-Ho Hospital research team and are proud to see MolecuLight advancing the global standard of care in wound and surgical infection management."

This RCT further cements MolecuLight's growing role in wound care and perioperative surgical applications worldwide. By enabling real-time visualization of bacterial presence, this advanced imaging platform empowers clinicians with critical information at the point of care, transforming wound management protocols and improving patient outcomes.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

About Healtdeva Company Ltd.

Healtdeva Company Ltd. was established in 1992 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan. Healtdeva Company Ltd. is a trusted distributor of medical technologies and healthcare solutions, with a well-established network across hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmaceuticals, advanced wound care, infection control, and preventive health. Healtdeva Company partners with global innovators to bring cutting-edge medical solutions to the Taiwanese market, driving clinical adoption and commercial success through localized expertise and strategic channel integration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758647/MolecuLight_Large_Independent_Randomized_Controlled_Trial_Valida.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758646/MolecuLight_Large_Independent_Randomized_Controlled_Trial_Valida.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/large-independent-randomized-controlled-trial-validates-moleculights-transformative-impact-on-wound-debridement-showing-improved-outcomes-and-lower-costs-302539536.html