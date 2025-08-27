On August 24, 2025, the 23rd International Congress of Nutrition (ICN) convened in Paris, France, under the theme "Sustainable Food for Global Health." As the premier platform in nutritional science, the event brought together experts from 120 countries.

At the conference, researcher Mei-Hong Xu from Peking University presented groundbreaking findings from a randomized double-blind human trial (RCT) on nucleotide-based anti-aging. The study demonstrated that 5'-nucleotide supplementation over 19 weeks reduced DNA methylation age-the gold standard for epigenetic aging-by an average of 3.08 years in 60-70-year-old participants, alongside improvements in insulin resistance and visceral fat. The 5'-nucleotides, derived from yeast hydrolysis of eukaryotic cells, were validated in the study published in the prestigious journal Advanced Science

The research was commissioned by ZhenAo and initiated in 2006. The team pioneered a "four-generation rat" safety trial, confirming 5'-nucleotide safety while observing lifespan extensions of up to 270 days (equivalent to up to 30 human years) in rats receiving lifelong supplementation.

Building on these breakthroughs, the team launched systematic research in 2020 to explore 5'-nucleotide mechanisms in lifespan extension. Multi-level experiments-spanning whole organisms, cells, genomics, and microbiota-revealed that lifelong 5'-nucleotide intervention extended median lifespan in SAMP8 mice by 9.21% to 12.6% (almost equal to 8.76-12.01 human years).

These findings underscore 5'-nucleotide's potential in anti-aging, offering robust scientific support for prolonging healthspan and contributing a "Chinese solution" to global longevity research.

