Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Hit $217.6Bn by 2035 at 39.75% CAGR | Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is poised for exponential growth, projected to reach USD 217.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.75% from 2025 to 2035, according to a new comprehensive report by Vantage Market Research. This surge is driven by advances in personalized medicine, the growing global cancer burden, and an expanding portfolio of regulatory-approved therapies.

CAR-T therapies have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in hematologic cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The market is now advancing toward treating solid tumors-marking a critical frontier in oncology innovation.

"While much of the industry's focus has historically been on CAR-T in blood cancers, our study expands the lens to solid tumors and tracks over 1,000 global clinical trials, providing critical intelligence for biopharma strategy teams navigating this rapidly evolving landscape," said Nneha Rathod Godbole, Founder and CEO at Vantage Market Research. "CAR-T therapy is revolutionizing oncology care by transitioning from a last-resort option to a mainstream precision therapy with broad potential."

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

According to WHO, cancer cases worldwide are expected to cross 28 million annually by 2040, highlighting the urgent need for breakthrough treatments.

Hematological cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia are showing strong response rates to CAR-T cell therapies, creating significant traction.

Traditional treatments like chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation have limited success rates, which positions CAR-T therapy as a last-resort life-saving intervention.

Strong Pipeline and Regulatory Approvals

To date, multiple CAR-T therapies (e.g., Kymriah, Yescarta, Breyanzi, Abecma, Carvykti) have gained FDA and EMA approvals, reinforcing clinical validation.

Over 1,000 active clinical trials globally are currently investigating CAR-T therapy applications, not only in hematologic cancers but also in solid tumors like glioblastoma, ovarian cancer, and lung cancer.

Regulatory agencies are providing accelerated approvals and priority review designations to promising therapies, expediting commercialization timelines.

Strategic Collaborations and Investments

Pharmaceutical leaders such as Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead/Kite Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson are investing heavily in R&D and manufacturing scalability.

Collaborations between biotech startups and academic research institutions are driving innovation in CAR design, including allogeneic (off-the-shelf) CAR-T products that address cost and accessibility challenges.

Global funding is also rising: for example, in 2024 alone, over USD 4.5 billion in venture capital funding flowed into cell and gene therapy companies.

List Of Prominent Players in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market:

Celgene Corporation (U.S.)

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Miltenyi Biotech (Germany)

Autolus Therapeutics (UK)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Intellia Therapeutics (U.S.)

Juno Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bluebird Bio Inc. (U.S.)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Cellectis (France)

Celyad Oncology (Belgium)

Why This Report Matters:

This report delivers in-depth insights into market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market. It provides data-driven analysis to help stakeholders identify growth avenues, evaluate competitive strategies, and make informed investment decisions in this evolving sector.

Recent Developments

April 2025: Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission expanded the indication for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous formulation. It is now approved in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, including those ineligibles for transplant. Previously, the therapy was indicated only for transplant-eligible patients (ASCT).

Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission expanded the indication for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous formulation. It is now approved in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, including those ineligibles for transplant. Previously, the therapy was indicated only for transplant-eligible patients (ASCT). March 2025: Bristol Myers Squibb revealed plans to acquire 2seventy Bio for approximately USD 286 million. The two companies had earlier collaborated on Abecma, a CAR-T therapy targeting multiple myeloma.

Bristol Myers Squibb revealed plans to acquire 2seventy Bio for approximately USD 286 million. The two companies had earlier collaborated on Abecma, a CAR-T therapy targeting multiple myeloma. November 2024: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved obecabtagene autoleucel (Aucatzyl, Autolus Inc.), a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T therapy, for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Scope of the Report:

Market Size in 2024: USD 5.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2035: USD 217.6 Billion

CAGR: 39.75% from 2025 to 2035

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025 to 2035

Market Restraints

High Treatment Costs

CAR-T therapy currently costs between USD 350,000 and USD 500,000 per patient, excluding hospitalization and supportive care expenses.

Such pricing restricts accessibility in low- and middle-income regions and places financial pressure even on developed healthcare systems.

Efforts to reduce costs via automation, improved supply chain, and off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T products are underway but still in early stages.

Safety Risks and Side Effects

Despite high efficacy, CAR-T therapy carries risks of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).

Managing these side effects requires specialized healthcare infrastructure and intensive monitoring, limiting widespread hospital adoption.

Continued R&D is focused on next-gen CAR designs with "safety switches" to minimize these risks.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product:

Yescarta

Kymriah

Carvykti

Abecma

Tecartus

Breyanzi

Others

Target:

CD19

BCMA

CD20

CD19/CD22

Others

Indication:

Multiple myeloma

Follicular lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Others

Demographic:

Adults

Pediatrics

End User:

Hospitals

Specialty centers

Long-term care facilities

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/car-tcell-therapy-market-2336

Regional Overview

North America remains the largest and most mature CAR-T cell therapy market, led by the United States, which benefits from early FDA approvals, strong reimbursement frameworks, and over 500 ongoing clinical trials, while Canada is steadily advancing with supportive infrastructure. Europe is witnessing consistent adoption, with the UK, Germany, and France establishing CAR-T centers of excellence and integrating therapies into national healthcare systems, despite cost and access challenges.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by China's leadership in clinical trials and biotech innovation, Japan's accelerated regulatory pathways, and South Korea's investments in advanced manufacturing, all supported by a rising cancer burden and expanded healthcare access. In Latin America, Brazil leads with active participation in international trials and government-backed initiatives, while Mexico and Argentina are increasingly collaborating with global biopharma firms despite cost barriers.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is seeing strong momentum from GCC nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are investing in advanced healthcare and global partnerships, whereas Africa's uptake remains limited but is expected to grow gradually as modernization and financing improve.

Vantage Market Research is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and leading biopharma firms, delivering actionable market intelligence across healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced cell therapies. Our globally recognized insights empower stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

