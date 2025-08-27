Anzeige
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
27.08.2025
Archipelago International: ARCHIPELAGO LAUNCHES Reserva Real by HARPER, ITS FIRST CONDO-HOTEL PROJECT IN PUNTA CANA

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic , Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCHIPELAGO, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned hotel management group, proudly announces the opening of Reserva Real by HARPER in partnership with Noval Properties, a leading Dominican developer. Located within the exclusive Cocotal Golf & Country Club, this concept blends Mediterranean elegance with Caribbean charm, inspired by Portofino's colorful architecture.

Reserva Real by Harper (Pool)

Reserva Real by HARPER combines home-like comfort with world-class hospitality. This launch marks a key milestone in Archipelago's expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Suites for Every Lifestyle
The property offers suites tailored to diverse travel needs:

  1. Two-Bedroom Deluxe Suite - Two bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, and balcony.
  2. One-Bedroom Deluxe Suite - Perfect for couples or digital nomads, with separate bedroom and living space.
  3. Studio Suite - Compact yet modern, with kitchenette and balcony.
  4. Standard Studio - Spacious layout with kitchenette and integrated living-dining areas.
  5. Standard Studio MZ (Mezzanine) - Practical choice for solo travelers with mezzanine sleeping space.

Amenities That Redefine the Stay
Reserva Real by HARPER enhances the guest experience with:

  1. Cielo Beach Club - Private seaside retreat with views, dining, and shuttle service.
  2. Golf Courses with 27 Holes - Located within Cocotal and available at preferential rates for guests.
  3. Modern Gym - Equipped for cardio and strength training.
  4. Five Outdoor Pools -Four ground-level pools and a rooftop lounge pool with panoramic views.
  5. Wellness & Leisure - On-site massage center and outdoor activities.

Guests can also enjoy direct access to a shopping plaza-ideal for stress-free stays.

"This property reflects our commitment to innovative solutions that align with the evolving expectations of today's travelers, and we are excited to introduce our HARPER brand to one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations," said José Luis Leonardo, Executive Vice President - The Americas.

This opening marks a new chapter in Archipelago's Caribbean expansion, highlighting its commitment to innovation and local culture. For business, leisure, or extended stays, Reserva Real by HARPER offers a welcoming experience in Punta Cana.

About Archipelago
Archipelago is Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned hotel management group with more than 45,000 rooms and residences in over 300 hotels across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and 13 award-winning brands, including Aston, Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Avanika, Harper, Quest, Four Corners, Neo, fave, Nordic, Powered by Archipelago, and Aston Collection.

archipelagointernational.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758980/Pool_Reserva_Real_by_Harper.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310078/ARCHIPELAGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/archipelago-launches-reserva-real-by-harper-its-first-condo-hotel-project-in-punta-cana-302539901.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
