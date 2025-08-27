CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Company Will Exhibit at the NECANN Cannabis Conference in Atlantic City, NJ

NECANN New Jersey attracts over 5,000 industry leaders, features more than 200 exhibitors, and is ranked the 3rd largest B2B cannabis convention in the United States - positioning CBDL for unprecedented growth, revenue opportunities, and investor value.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), a trailblazer in the CBD and wellness industry, proudly announces that the Company will be exhibiting at the NECANN Cannabis Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 5-6, 2025 at the New Jersey Convention Center. CBDL will showcase its flagship brand The CBD Vault at Booth 837, with exhibition hours scheduled for Friday (10AM-5PM) and Saturday (10AM-4PM).

Since its inception in 2019, NECANN New Jersey has rapidly ascended to become the largest and most influential gathering in the Mid-Atlantic cannabis sector, now ranked as the 3rd largest B2B cannabis convention nationwide. This year's event is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and more than 75 licensed cultivators, retailers, and brands, alongside investors, distributors, and industry thought leaders.

The 2025 event also introduces the first-ever New Jersey NECANN CUP, creating even greater visibility and opportunities for recognition among the cannabis industry's most innovative brands.

Why NECANN Matters for CBD Life Sciences Inc. and Its Shareholders

Exhibiting at NECANN is not just a branding opportunity, it is a gateway to accelerated growth, expanded partnerships, and revenue potential. For CBDL, this platform represents a multi-faceted opportunity to:

Strengthen Distribution Networks: Connect with hundreds of B2B buyers, wholesalers, and retailers who are actively seeking new product lines to carry.

Expand Market Reach: Enter the Mid-Atlantic market , one of the fastest-growing cannabis and CBD regions in the United States.

Accelerate Revenue Streams: NECANN is widely recognized as a hub for client acquisition, high-value deals, and long-term recurring revenue opportunities.

Attract New Investors & Strategic Partners: Build relationships with institutional and private investors looking to capitalize on the explosive CBD and cannabis industries.

Elevate Brand Visibility: Present The CBD Vault alongside 200+ of the industry's top innovators, ensuring the Company is positioned at the center of industry progress.

"NECANN is where opportunity meets execution," stated Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We are honored to exhibit The CBD Vault at Booth 837, and we see this event as a critical inflection point for our Company. NECANN has proven to be a catalyst for partnerships, revenue growth, and investor confidence-and we are confident that the doors opened in Atlantic City will fuel CBDL's upward trajectory well into 2026 and beyond."

A Market Poised for Explosive Growth

The global CBD market continues to demonstrate exponential growth, with analysts projecting it to surpass $69 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 31%. In the United States alone, state-by-state legalization momentum is creating fertile ground for new partnerships, product innovation, and revenue expansion.

By aligning with NECANN, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is strategically positioning itself to capture market share in one of the nation's fastest-growing regions, while building long-term shareholder value through brand awareness, product adoption, and increased sales volume.

Commitment to Shareholders and Long-Term Value

CBDL's decision to exhibit at NECANN underscores the Company's unwavering commitment to delivering consistent growth, enhanced visibility, and expanded revenue channels for its shareholders. With every milestone-whether entering Walmart Marketplace, announcing new product launches, or securing retail expansion-CBDL continues to reinforce its reputation as a company on the rise.

The NECANN exhibition represents yet another bold step forward in this trajectory, one that is expected to create lasting impact for both current investors and potential future stakeholders.

Event Details:

New Jersey Convention Center - Atlantic City, NJ

September 5-6, 2025

Booth #837 - The CBD Vault

Friday: 10AM-5PM | Saturday: 10AM-4PM

For more information on NECANN New Jersey, please visit https://necann.com.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company committed to the research, development, and distribution of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products through its core brand, CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to wellness beverages and skincare solutions, CBDL is building a portfolio of products designed for maximum efficacy, transparency, and consumer trust.

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Stay Connected & Be the First to Try Our New Functional Mushroom Products!

Mushroom Madness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushroom.madnessaz

Mushroom Madness Website: https://www.mushroommadness.shop

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-announces-company-will-exhibit-at-the-nec-1065839