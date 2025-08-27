China's SAJ has launched its HS3 6-in-one home battery series, available in single- and three-phase configurations with 1,000?W to 15,000?W of PV input and up to 40?kWh of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage. China's SAJ has unveiled its HS3 6-in-one home battery series, available in single- and three-phase configurations with 1,000?W to 15,000?W of PV input and up to 40?kWh of LiFePO4 storage. The modular design combines an EV charger, power conditioning system (PCS), battery pack, backup, and energy management system (EMS). The company said in a statement that the SAJ HS3 is the thinnest ...

