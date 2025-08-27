Scientists in Hong Kong have developed a patch that effectively cools down PV panels and utilizes waste heat for freshwater production. It has three layers: an atmospheric water harvester, a thermal regulation layer, and an adhesive layer. Maximum power density reportedly increased by over 28% in a folded version of the ultra-cooling patch. A research team led by scientists from City University of Hong Kong has developed an ultra-cooling patch (UCP) that effectively cools down PV panels and utilizes waste heat for freshwater production. According to its developers, the flexibility and adhesive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...