Eliminates frustration of password-related downtime while reducing IT overhead costs

Today, Specops Software, an Outpost24 company and leading provider of password and identity management solutions, announced that Specops uReset, the company's self-service password reset (SSPR) solution, now supports cloud-only Entra ID environments, joining Specops Secure Service Desk in enabling organizations across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructures.

With Specops uReset, customers can access self-service password resets from any browser or device. Whether organizations are fully remote, hybrid, or distributed across multiple locations, uReset eliminates the frustration of password-related downtime while reducing IT overhead costs. Considering 94% of organizations use at least some form of cloud computing, the expansion of Specops Software's SSPR solution to include Entra ID enabled organizations comes at a critical time.

According to Gartner, 40% of all IT help desk calls are related to passwords, making password management one of the most persistent and costly challenges for IT teams. By shifting these calls to a secure, self-service model, uReset allows organizations to free up IT resources for strategic priorities while providing users with faster, more reliable access to their accounts. With this latest release, uReset brings enterprise-grade self-service password reset capabilities directly to Entra ID customers, extending beyond native options with:

Flexible MFA with 20+ authenticators (including Microsoft Authenticator, Okta, Duo Security, Yubikey, and Specops:ID)

Dynamic end-user feedback during password creation

Breached password protection against Specops' database of 4+ billion compromised credentials

Simple, privacy-first enrollment

"By enabling users to securely reset their own passwords through verified identity challenges, cloud-only Entra ID organizations can dramatically reduce help desk volume while improving user satisfaction and productivity," said Darren James, Senior Product Manager at Specops Software. "Specops uReset is now uniquely positioned to support cloud, hybrid, and on-prem customers by leveraging existing security and compliance standards to maintain least-privilege access, and also by freeing up IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives instead of routine password resets."

About Specops Software:

Specops Software is a leading provider of identity management and authentication solutions. Its products help organizations enforce secure password policies, strengthen user verification, and defend against credential-based attacks. Specops is part of Outpost24, which offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that help security teams stay ahead of emerging threats. Together, they support thousands of organizations worldwide in identifying, protecting, and monitoring digital risks. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain.

Learn more at specopssoft.com and outpost24.com.

