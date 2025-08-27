- Collaboration Enables Convenient, Clinically Guided Weight Loss from Home

Tasso, Inc., a leader in patient-centric blood collection, and SheMed, a UK-based women's healthcare company, have teamed up to deliver safer, more personalized weight loss treatments through convenient at-home diagnostics. SheMed's patient-friendly testing program, which integrates the Tasso+ blood collection device, ensures that every patient completes a comprehensive lab screening before starting GLP-1 treatment, all from the comfort of home. The program has already treated thousands of women across the UK.

For decades, women have been underrepresented in clinical trials. As a result, many treatments have been developed based on male physiology, leading to a one-size-fits-all approach that often overlooks women's specific health needs. Although GLP-1s have transformed the weight loss landscape, many women begin treatment without a full picture of their underlying health, increasing the risk of complications and limiting results.

"For too long, women have been left out of the conversation when it comes to clinical care," said Olivia Ferro, CEO of SheMed. "At SheMed, our mission is to empower women to take control of their health through safe, accessible, and personalized treatment. Tasso gives our customers access to high-quality at-home blood testing, allowing us to deliver care that meets women where they are."

At SheMed, every patient begins their treatment journey with Tasso's virtually painless, lancet-based device. The sample collection process takes less than five minutes and eliminates the need for clinic visits an important factor, as a recent survey found that 78 percent of patients report anxiety around traditional blood draws and 69 percent say they would not travel more than 10 miles for testing. This blood test is central to SheMed's care model and results reveal key health markers such as diabetes risk, cardiovascular health, liver function, and thyroid activity. Remarkably, 99% of patients show at least one out-of-range result during initial screening. These insights allow SheMed's care team to detect early health issues, personalize each treatment plan, track progress over time, and deliver safer, more effective GLP-1 therapy.

"Simplifying blood collection and expanding patient access to essential health data is at the core of our mission at Tasso," said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Tasso, Inc. "Our UK collaboration with SheMed is a powerful example of how patient-centric innovation can close long-standing gaps in care and give individuals more control over their health."

To learn more about how SheMed's Tasso-powered program is helping women take charge of their health with clarity and confidence, visit shemed.com/blood-test.

About Tasso

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company's devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.

About SheMed

SheMed delivers personalized, compassionate healthcare for women, connecting them with certified specialists and convenient at-home solutions. The company redefines weight loss with a science-backed approach that includes comprehensive health screenings, clinical review, and ongoing support to ensure every journey is safe, empowering, and built around each woman. Founded by sisters Chloe and Olivia Ferro, SheMed puts women's health first and provides care that is tailored, accessible, and effective.

