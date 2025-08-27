Adcendo ApS to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of first and best-in-class ADCs for cancers with a high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in five upcoming investor conferences in September:

Citi 2025 Biopharma Back-to-School Conference

Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Location: Boston, MA





Format: Company presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA





Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Location: New York, NY





Format: Company presentation

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY





Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

About Adcendo

Adcendo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with operations in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is developing a pipeline of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers with high unmet medical needs. Led by a team of industry veterans with a track record of advancing multiple ADCs to approval, Adcendo integrates novel targets, optimized linker-payload combinations, and a rationally designed development strategy to drive next-generation cancer therapies. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

