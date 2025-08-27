Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4D6FZ | ISIN: XS2991271847 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 09:29
96,45 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,4197,5713:56
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INEOS Styrolution expands its supply of recycled polystyrene for dairy packaging across German supermarkets

  • New sour cream cups with 30% recycled content to be available in many ALDI SÜD stores
  • This collaboration reflects growing industry shift toward circular polystyrene food-contact packaging

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution has launched its latest circular packaging breakthrough: sour cream cups made with 30% recycled polystyrene, available in ALDI SÜD stores across Germany since the beginning of this year. Developed in collaboration with development partner ALDI SÜD and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, this marks a major step forward in scaling sustainable food packaging for mass-market use. In July 2025, these sour cream cups were recognised with the German Packaging Award in the "Sustainability: recycled content" category.

Sour cream cups from ALDI SÜD

This is the second commercial roll-out of food-grade recycled polystyrene by INEOS Styrolution with a leading German retailer, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the race to decarbonise packaging.

"INEOS Styrolution is turning the promise of recycled polystyrene into a practical reality," said Rob Buntinx, President EMEA. "We're proving that circular solutions can meet both food safety standards and performance demands. We're calling on the entire value chain to join us in making circularity the new normal."

This move comes as the packaging industry prepares for stricter EU rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). INEOS Styrolution has already submitted a formal EFSA application for its novel recycling technology underscoring its commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation.

With multiple food-grade applications already on the market and more to follow, INEOS Styrolution is helping drive a fundamental shift: from single-use plastics to scalable, circular solutions fit for the future.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the number one producer of high-performance styrenics, offering a broad portfolio that comprises styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS, and advanced styrenics. The company delivers customised solutions for customers across automotive, healthcare, electronics, household, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure sectors. With more than 90 years of innovation in material science and 16 production sites worldwide, INEOS Styrolution combines global reach with local expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performing products to market and supporting their efforts toward meeting their sustainability targets.

INEOS Styrolution is fully owned by INEOS Group.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos-styrolution.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759035/Sour_creme_w_award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541414/INEOS_Styrolution_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ineos-styrolution-expands-its-supply-of-recycled-polystyrene-for-dairy-packaging-across-german-supermarkets-302539910.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.