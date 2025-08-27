Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9PC | ISIN: CNE100003FF7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SJ
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 09:59
3,280 Euro
-5,75 % -0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,48013:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 13:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Treos Bio Corp.: TREOS Bio Partners with Charité Berlin and Junshi Biosciences to Launch Pivotal Phase II Clinical Trial in Refractory MSS Colorectal Cancer

Bridge financing of $2.1 million supports initiation of pivotal Phase II study in 140 patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer, addressing 85% of CRC cases with limited treatment options

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TREOS Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation off-the-shelf peptide cancer immunotherapies, today announced the execution of clinical collaboration agreements with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Junshi Biosciences for the initiation of OBERTO-202, a potentially registration-enabling Phase II clinical trial evaluating PolyPEPI1018 in combination with toripalimab (Junshi Biosciences' PD-1 inhibitor) and standard of care in microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The company also completed a $2.1 million bridge financing from existing investors, bringing total financing raised to date to $47M, not counting non-dilutive support from grants and clinical collaborations.

The OBERTO-202 study will be conducted as an investigator-led trial at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, one of Europe's largest university hospitals, with Prof. Sebastian Stintzing as principal investigator and in collaboration with 14 other leading academic hospitals. The trial will evaluate PolyPEPI1018 and toripalimab in combination with standard of care (Lonsurf + Avastin) versus standard of care alone in approximately 140 patients with relapsed/refractory MSS CRC.

"The collaboration with Charité Berlin and Junshi Biosciences represents a significant milestone as we work toward demonstrating the potential of our precision immunotherapy approach in one of the largest oncology markets with significant unmet medical need," said Dr. Christopher Gallen, Chairman and CEO of TREOS Bio. "The bridge financing provides us with the runway to advance our lead program toward what we anticipate will be a registration-enabling Phase II study."

"This randomized, controlled clinical trial represents a logical next step in the development of PolyPEPI1018," said Dr. Hagop Youssoufian, Chair of Medical Strategy of TREOS Bio and Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Brown University. "Leveraging the built-in antigenic diversity of this unique active immunotherapy that can dampen multiple immunosuppressive mechanisms, in combination with toripalimab and chemotherapy, provides an exciting opportunity to overcome the well-known resistance to immunotherapies in MSS CRC."

PolyPEPI1018 is TREOS Bio's lead off-the-shelf multi-peptide active cancer immunotherapy designed to convert immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors. The therapy has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity across three Phase I/II trials (44 patients in total) in advanced MSS CRC conducted in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, with consistent correlations between immune activation and clinical benefit.

MSS CRC represents approximately 85% of all colorectal cancer cases and affects an estimated 130,000 new patients annually in the US alone and over 1.6 million new patients globally. Current immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors, have shown limited efficacy in this patient population.

About TREOS Bio TREOS Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary PASCal.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TREOS Bio's clinical development plans and anticipated timelines. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Sidharth Mehta
smehta@allelecapital.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.