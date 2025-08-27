HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 2025 Interim Financial Highlights and 2H25 Outlook of IGG Inc:- The Group's revenue for the first half reached HK$2.72 billion, remaining stable compared to the same period last year. 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' and 'Viking Rise' contributed approximately HK$520 million and HK$360 million respectively, while the APP Business[1] generated HK$530 million in revenue for the Group. 'Lords Mobile', IGG's flagship title launched nine years ago, contributed HK$1.15 billion.- 'Fate War', released in early August, has achieved gross billing of HK$20 million[2] in three weeks, attributed to its high quality and innovative gameplay, providing a new growth driver for the Group.- The Group achieved a net profit of HK$320 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 29% compared to the second half of 2024. The Group's net profit for core business (non-IFRS measure)[3] reached HK$340 million, while the investment business recorded an unrealized loss of approximately HK$20 million due to fair-value changes of investees.- The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.3 cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of HK5.6 cents per ordinary share. Total dividends declared for the period amounted to HK13.9 cents per ordinary share, representing approximately 50% of interim profit. The Group allocated approximately HK$35 million for share buy-backs, which corresponds to approximately 11% of interim profit. The total dividends declared, plus share buy-backs, accounted for 61% of interim profit.IGG Inc ('IGG' or the 'Group', stock code: 799.HK), a leading global developer and publisher of mobile games and applications, announces its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.Amid rising competition in the gaming market, the Group remains undaunted by these challenges and continues to advance its diversified development initiatives. In the first half of 2025, the Group achieved revenue of HK$2.72 billion, remaining stable compared to the same period last year. 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' and 'Viking Rise' contributed approximately HK$520 million and HK$360 million respectively, while the APP Business generated HK$530 million in revenue for the Group. These three contributors accounted for 52% of the Group's revenue. 'Lords Mobile', IGG's flagship title launched nine years ago, contributed approximately HK$1.15 billion. During the period, revenue from Asia, Europe and North America accounted for 42%, 35% and 19%, respectively, of the Group's total revenue.In the first half of 2025, the Group reported a net profit of HK$320 million, which remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year, but marked an increase of 29% compared to the second half of 2024. During the period, the Group increased its marketing expense by 10% year-on-year, aimed at expanding user acquisition and extending product life spans. The Group's net profit for core business (non-IFRS measure) achieved HK$340 million, while the investment business recorded an unrealized loss of approximately HK$20 million due to fair-value changes of investees. As at 30 June 2025, the Group's mobile games were available in 23 different languages worldwide, with approximately 1.6 billion gamers in total and over 15 million monthly active users ('MAU') across more than 200 countries and regions.Since its launch, the game 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' has regularly introduced new features, including new team formation 'Off-Limits War', which significantly enhanced gamer engagement. Additionally, the game ran a series of collaborations with different partners, including hit movies 'Pacific Rim' and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', all of which were well-received by its 86 million players[4]. The Group is gearing up once again for the '2025 World Championship' featuring 'Lords Mobile', 'Doomsday: Last Survivors', and 'Viking Rise', allowing players to experience the thrill of live competitive gaming. In the first half of 2025, the game contributed HK$520 million in revenue, representing a 6% increase year-on-year.'Viking Rise', the Group's first Viking-themed strategy game, received widespread acclaim when it was launched in late 2022. Throughout the period, the game continued to introduce new features, including a new jewel equipment system, and a new conquest season, to provide gamers a fresh experience. Additionally, the game introduced a series of IP collaborations and participated in game events globally. As at 30 June 2025, it has approximately 53 million registered users. In the first half of 2025, the game generated HK$360 million in revenue, an 18% year-on-year increase.'Lords Mobile', IGG's blockbuster title that debuted nine years ago, is the Group's first cross-platform, multi-language, real-time game, lauded by Sensor Tower for its longevity[5], and designed for a global audience. It has received widespread acclaim from gamers, and consistently generates stable revenue for the Group. As at 30 June 2025, it has amassed 770 million registered users worldwide. During the period, the game introduced IP collaborations with 'Terracotta Warriors of Qin Shihuang', 'Coca-Cola', and hit movie 'Pacific Rim', alongside offline tournaments and gamers' meetup events.Leveraging the Group's global operational expertise and a base of more than 1 billion users, the APP Business achieved significant breakthroughs and remarkable growth over the past two years. It reached over 73 million MAU, representing an increase of 79% compared to the same period last year. In the first half of 2025, it generated HK$530 million in revenue, an increase of 30% year-on-year, and accounted for approximately 20% of the Group's total revenue. The APP Business has emerged as a vital growth driver for the Group, contributing a noteworthy net profit of HK$73 million, representing 22% of the Group's net profit.'Fate War', which was released in early August, has been well received by players. Upon launch, 'Fate War' was ranked among the top three[6] on the iOS simulation games download list in 22 countries and regions, including the U.S., Japan, Korea, Germany, France, England, Italy, and others. It not only earned acclaim from gamers for its free movement and play mode, but was also prominently featured on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store worldwide. The game uniquely blends simulation and strategy gameplay, along with rich tactical battles. As at 27 August 2025, the game has 1.2 million registered users and 1.2 million MAU, with HK$20 million in gross billing, underscoring its significant growth potential.Through a combination of share repurchases and dividend payouts, the Group consistently returns value to its shareholders. During the period, the total amount declared in dividend, together with the funds allocated for share repurchases, accounted for approximately 61% of the Group's net profit for the first half of 2025. The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.3 cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of HK5.6 cents per ordinary share. Total dividends declared for the period amounted to HK13.9 cents per ordinary share, representing approximately 50% of interim profit. In the first half, the Group allocated approximately HK$35 million for share buy-backs, which corresponds to approximately 11% of interim profit.Entering the second half, the Group will continue to enhance its gaming and APP Business, with a commitment to sustaining long-term profitability. Embracing the corporate spirit of 'Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart', the Group will continue to strengthen its global R&D and operational capabilities, to relentlessly pursue its strategy of quality, innovation, and excellence in creating innovative yet timeless games.About IGG IncEstablished in 2006, IGG Inc is a leading global mobile games and applications developer and operator with headquarters in Singapore and local offices in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, T'rkiye, Italy and Spain. IGG offers multi-language and multifarious games and mobile applications to users around the world. The Group has established long-term partnerships with over 100 business partners, including global platforms, advertising channels, and vendors such as Apple, Google and Meta. IGG's most popular games include 'Lords Mobile', 'Doomsday: Last Survivors', 'Viking Rise', 'Time Princess', 'Fate War', along with a range of diversified mobile applications.[1] APP Business: development and operations of the Group's mobile applications.[2] Gross billing as at 27 August 2025.[3] Net profit for core business (non-IFRS measure): net profit excluding gain/loss on investments. Gain/loss on investments including: (1) fair value change and gain/loss on disposal of other financial assets or liabilities and assets held for sale, and dividend income; and (2) share of results of associates and joint ventures, impairment loss on interest in associates and joint ventures and net gain/loss on disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures.[4] User data as at 30 June 2025.[5] Source: Sensor Tower, a third-party analytics platform[6] Ranking data: as at 27 August 2025 from a third-party analytics platform data.aiSource: IGG Inc