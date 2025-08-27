Entergy Corporation: Light After the Storm: 20 Years Strong Episode 2

A look back after Hurricane Katrina, bringing back more than power

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made its second of three landfalls near Buras, Louisiana - after initially crossing over South Florida. Hours later, after receding into the Gulf, Katrina returned slamming into the Louisiana-Mississippi border as a Category 3 hurricane.

After the storm passed, the New Orleans area awoke to significant but not insurmountable damage, while St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes and the Mississippi Gulf Coast were hit hard. Katrina moved further inland, but devastation continued for the Greater New Orleans area. Flooding from eventual levee failures resulted in catastrophic damage in New Orleans and surrounding parishes, including the homes of many Entergy employees. And despite their own personal losses and a daunting outlook, our workforce immediately mobilized into action.

Entergy teams restored power and hope following Katrina

It quickly became clear this restoration effort was much more than bringing the power back. Neighborhoods were unrecognizable. Homes and businesses were destroyed. People were dispersed. Our mission quickly expanded beyond rebuilding poles and wires to providing for our customers. Katrina prompted an immediate need in our community and Entergy moved with strong intent to help restore something powerful - hope to many who had just lost everything.

Power of Hope: Entergy shareholders launched the Power of Hope fund just 48 hours after Katrina made landfall with an initial $1 million donation. Another $600,000 poured in after Hurricane Rita struck. With donations from vendors and peer utilities from as far away as Japan, the Power of Hope fund provided $4.2 million to impacted families and nonprofit partners.

Economic support: In partnership with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Entergy shareholders helped create the post-Katrina Individual Development Account program - a 4-to-1 savings match for low-income households. Since 2005, more than 600 families have participated in the program, generating more than $58 million in assets including home purchases - 400 families becoming first-time homeowners, small businesses created and education savings.

Affordable housing rebuilds: With partner organizations, we helped build or rebuild 1,300 homes for low and moderate-income families in the Greater New Orleans area post-Katrina.

Investing in education: From 2005 to 2025, Entergy and the Entergy Charitable Foundation have invested more than $30 million to support education in Orleans Parish, impacting the lives of more than 100,000 students.

Child care collaborations: Katrina destroyed 75% of child care centers in Orleans Parish. Entergy and partners supported collaboratives and advocacy efforts that culminated in $42 million in annual funding from municipal and state resources to provide early care and education for low-income families in New Orleans.

Investing in a cleaner, more resilient tomorrow: We partnered with the Nike Corporation and Louisiana Green Building Council to create the Entergy Solar Schools Initiative, installing solar panels on five New Orleans public schools. We helped create more than 130 miles of bike lanes and walkways across New Orleans. And since 2005, Entergy has awarded almost $800,000 in grants and helped our partners plant and distribute almost 100,000 trees.

Over the last two decades since Katrina's devastation, Entergy shareholders have invested $95 million to support nonprofit organizations in Orleans Parish while our employees in the area have completed more than 130,000 hours of volunteer service.

Video series: Watch Episode 2, "Restoration of power and community"

In the month ahead, we'll share some of these stories of reflection, resilience, preparation and perseverance through a series of videos. Watch Episode 2 above.

Find more background, photos and videos by visiting entergy.com/Katrina20.

About Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

Corporate Social Responsibility at Entergy

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in our communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy's corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Entergy annually contributes $16-$18 million in shareholder-funded grants to approximately 2,000 nonprofit organizations in the communities where we operate. In addition, our employees volunteer more than 100,000 hours in those communities' values at more than $3 million.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/light-after-the-storm-20-years-strong-episode-2-1066134