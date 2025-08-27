Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

doola Launches the First AI Co-Founder for Global E-Commerce Founders: The Fastest Path From U.S. Formation to First Sale

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box for global e-commerce entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of its AI Co-Founder, the first intelligent business partner that cuts founders' back-office work from hours per week to minutes. With this launch, e-commerce entrepreneurs can now get from idea to first sale faster and automate the complex operations of scaling a U.S. business.

doola AI Co-Founder

doola AI Co-Founder

Solving the $6 Trillion E-Commerce Paradox

Global e-commerce sales are projected to surpass $6 trillion in 2025. While starting a Shopify or Amazon store takes minutes, running one remains a major hurdle. Founders juggle compliance deadlines, tax filings, banking setup, and bookkeeping, often without local expertise. doola's AI Co-Founder removes that burden by integrating these functions into one intelligent platform that proactively guides each founder's next step.

What AI Co-Founder Delivers Today

Unlike generic chatbots, AI Co-Founder is built for e-commerce entrepreneurs and automates tasks that usually drain founders' time:

  • Banking & Payments: Helps founders globally set up U.S. accounts and Shopify Payments quickly.

  • Compliance & Filings: Tracks state deadlines and fees, sending reminders before obligations are due.

  • Bookkeeping & Accounting: Advises on accounting methods and expense categorization to keep your books clean.

  • U.S. Tax Guidance: Explains filing requirements based on a founder's home country and U.S. business structure.

Arjun Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of doola, said: "E-Commerce entrepreneurs don't want 10 browser tabs and five service providers. They want one trusted partner who gets it done. AI Co-Founder is that partner; never sleeps and is available 24/7, fluent in 175+ countries' unique challenges, and getting smarter with every interaction. doola is not a formation service; we're an AI Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce. Our AI Co-Founder is our first step toward an intelligent, agentic, automated back-office that works for you, so you can focus on what you do best while doola handles the rest."

Tommy Castellano, CEO and Founder of Kyvo, said: "Running an e-commerce brand is a 24/7 job. doola already saves me hours on bookkeeping, but the new AI Co-Founder is a game-changer. Automating compliance, tax prep and having knowledge at my fingertips means I can get back to focusing on my product and customers."

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said: "doola's AI Co-Founder redefines what it means to support global entrepreneurs. It's not just about offering services - it's about delivering intelligence, personalization, and peace of mind. doola has built the infrastructure layer for global entrepreneurship. Now they're adding intelligence and agentic automation."

Arjun Gandhi, Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners, said: "Founders don't fail for lack of ambition. They fail because no one shows them the path. AI Co-Founder is the missing guidance layer. By embedding context-aware intelligence directly into the founder journey, doola is building a seamless and personalized experience for starting a company."

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box for global e-commerce entrepreneurs. The platform provides an all-in-one back-end solution including U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account and payment processor access, bookkeeping, tax filings, and compliance. By integrating these complex services, doola empowers founders from over 175 countries to start and scale their U.S. businesses with confidence. doola is backed by $13 million in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more. Visit www.doola.com.

Contact Information

doola Press
Media Manager
press@doola.com

.

SOURCE: doola



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/doola-launches-the-first-ai-co-founder-for-global-e-commerce-fou-1064067

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.