Dental Resource Network Launches All-in-One Platform and Smile Feed to Empower Dental Professionals

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Dental Resource Network (DRN), a Miami-based startup, today announced the launch of its all-in-one digital dental community designed to transform how dental professionals grow their practices and careers. The platform introduces Smile Feed, a visual engagement feature that allows dentists to showcase before-and-after photos, build trust with reviews, and attract new patients.

In addition, DRN expands visibility through its Clinical Forum and Social Feed:

Clinical Forum : Patients can browse peer-to-peer case posts, gaining educational insights into dental treatments while seeing real-world results.

Social Feed: A casual digital space where both patients and dental professionals connect, share experiences, and engage in discussions about dentistry.

Features of the DRN Platform

Attract New Patients : Boost visibility, leverage authentic patient reviews, and receive direct inquiries.

Smile Feed : Share visual case results and increase patient trust.

Professional Growth : Access CE courses, job opportunities, and networking tools.

Practice Growth : List or discover practices for sale, plus digital workflow and billing support.

Industry Connection : Join social feeds, clinical forums, and stay up to date on dental news.

Marketplace: Connect with trusted vendors and explore dental supplies and products.

"Dental Resource Network was created to simplify the professional journey for dentists while giving them the tools to connect with patients in a modern, engaging way," said a spokesperson for Dental Resource Network (DRN). "With Smile Feed, dentists have a powerful, visual way to build trust and attract new patients in a niche dental community-something that has been missing in the industry."

Dental Resource Network (DRN) is driven by a clear mission and vision for the dental community. Our mission is to directly connect people with trusted dental professionals through a comprehensive platform that enhances collaboration, provides resources tailored to the dental industry, and ultimately improves oral health and smile transformations. Guided by this mission, our vision is to become the premier all-in-one dental platform where dentists can effortlessly attract new patients, access practice management tools, educational resources, and networking opportunities-while patients can easily find and connect with qualified dentists to achieve their best smile.

Dental professionals and patients can sign up today at www.dentalresourcenetwork.org and access Smile Feed directly at Smile Feed.

About Dental Resource Network (DRN)

Dental Resource Network (DRN) is a Miami-based digital platform created for dental professionals to grow their practices, careers, and patient base. By combining patient acquisition, education, networking, and marketplace access, DRN delivers real value, real people, and real connections-all in one place.

