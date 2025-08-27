ImageWorks Display: C-Store Case Study: How a Beverage Solution Transformed the Shopper Experience

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Balancing vendor preferences with merchandising realities is an everyday challenge in C-store environments. As Quality Mart discovered, it's also a significant opportunity to build sales.

Quality Mart began its transformation journey with a seemingly simple challenge: address beverage clutter on the perimeter of the story. "I wanted a beverage solution that would consolidate take-home packages plus two-liter bottles," said Mike Roscoe, Quality Mart's director of merchandising and category management. Concurrently, Roscoe was seeking out new center store solutions, including gondolas, cold vault, and beer cave racking, for a planned store remodel.

What Roscoe found was a limited selection of beverage display options, along with lengthy delays on new center store fixtures. In addition, he had concerns about the quality of the products. Out of curiosity, Roscoe reached out to ImageWorks Display ® , his trusted provider of back bar solutions. What he found surprised him. "I started talking with ImageWorks about my need for beverage racking. Then I saw they had center store fixtures as well."

Roscoe's initial outreach jump-started a collaborative process tightly focused on his specific situation. He scheduled a session with the ImageWorks team at their Winston-Salem, NC, Client Collaboration Center to share additional insights on what he was seeking. The ImageWorks team responded with a customized plan tapping the company's Planniq Strong ® beer cave racking, Planniq Core® and Planniq Tech ® gondola systems, and new Planniq Chill® cooler racking lines. The new design consolidated beverage options in one streamlined, shopper-friendly design while reducing Quality Mart's overall beverage footprint. New gondola and cooler fixtures perfectly coordinated with the beverage solution to create a cohesive and elevated shopper experience.

"It looks like a new store," Roscoe said. He was so pleased with the resulting store reconfiguration - and the ImageWorks process -- that he ordered other displays for additional locations. "ImageWorks team members are absolute professionals," said Roscoe. "They pay great attention to detail, and they were incredibly courteous to my store staff. I'm really excited to see where they go."

About ImageWorks Display

Since 1996, ImageWorks Display ® has been creating both in-stock and custom retail display solutions within the merchandising industry. Considered a "total store solution" provider with unique expertise and offerings for whole-store integration, ImageWorks Display is known for its high-quality materials, performance engineering, innovative designs, and end-to-end customer service - service that places the client at the center of decision-making.

Their customer-centric business philosophy, along with their top-quality display products, have earned ImageWorks Display the privilege of being in many small-business and large-chain convenience stores throughout the U.S. Their back bar Xulta Impact® and Xulta Classic® products are the standard-setting solutions within the display industry.

Their center store gondola solution line includes Planniq Tech®, Planniq Core®, Planniq Strong®, Planniq Lock®, Planniq Bev®, and Planniq Queue. Both the Xulta back bar and Planniq center store product lines maximize dynamic retail environments with elevated and cohesive designs, resulting in increased sales and improved shopper experiences. Another area in which ImageWorks excels is the practical application of product pusher technology. Their pushers are known in the industry as the ones that never break. Strong product pushers and strong pusher tactics combine to help clients increase both sales and profitability.

Many clients choose to co-create custom solutions with the ImageWorks Display engineering and design teams. Clients see ImageWorks Display as an extension of their own merchandising team. This design collaboration encourages innovation and creativity, while resulting in highly effective display solutions that stand the test of time.

ImageWorks Display offers premium quality fixtures for a range of retail environments, along with lifetime product support, best-in-class supply chain management, and robust client service for every client partnership it enters. Nothing is more important than enduring relationships with loyal clients. This dedication is at the core of what drives their success. And it's also what assures the success of their highly valued clients.

