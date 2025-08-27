Headwall Partners Serves as Financial Advisor to Scrap Metal Services on the Sale of the Majority of Its Operations to FalconPoint Partners

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), the independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce it has served as financial advisor to Scrap Metal Services LLC on the sale of its Steel Mill Services and Shipbreaking divisions to FalconPoint Capital Partners LLC ("FalconPoint"). The businesses acquired by FalconPoint will use the SMS name.

"This transaction is a win-win for both Scrap Metal Services and FalconPoint," said Jeff Gertler, Chairman of the Board of Scrap Metal Services. "The Steel Mill Services and Shipbreaking businesses will advance under FalconPoint's growth strategy, while the core ferrous and non-ferrous scrap processing business of Scrap Metal Services - which will remain under the ownership of my brother Rick and me - will be positioned with increased financial flexibility to support its growth."

"We are incredibly grateful to Headwall Partners for its guidance throughout this process," said Jeremy Kirchin, CEO of SMS. "The Headwall team's deep metals sector expertise, strong industry relationships, and relentless attention to detail were instrumental in helping us successfully complete this complex transaction."

"Headwall is proud to have advised Scrap Metal Services on achieving this important milestone," said Peter J. Scott, founder and Managing Partner of Headwall. "We commend the founders, Jeff and Rick Gertler, for their long-term vision in building Scrap Metal Services, and also Jeremy Kirchin, Chris Merley, Felipe Gustavo, Keith Pyles, and the entire SMS executive team for their leadership in executing the company's growth strategy in building, growing, and managing a profitable enterprise in a highly competitive marketplace. We are confident that the executive team will continue its excellent stewardship of the Steel Mill Services and Shipbreaking business under FalconPoint's ownership."

"We are excited to acquire the SMS," said Russ Gehrett, founder and Managing Partner of FalconPoint. "We look forward to supporting Jeremy Kirchin and the talented management team as they work to accelerate growth across both segments."

"We also thank Headwall for its professionalism and collaborative approach, which were instrumental in facilitating a smooth and successful transaction," said Andrew Singer, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of FalconPoint, "and we wish Jeff and Rick Gertler continued success in the scrap processing business."

The Mill Services business of SMS is a full-service provider of mission-critical outsourced services to steel mills worldwide, operating 14 locations across four countries on three continents. The Shipbreaking business of SMS is a leading marine vessel recycler and remediation contractor to the U.S. government, with operations in Brownsville, Texas. SMS is headquartered in Portage, Indiana.

About Headwall Partners

Founded in 2016, Headwall Partners is an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, restructurings, and other investment banking services. Clients rely on Headwall for its in-depth metals industry knowledge, candid advice, and intellectual rigor. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com.

About Scrap Metal Services LLC

Scrap Metal Services, LLC (SMS) headquartered in Burnham, Illinois, together with its affiliates, operates scrap processing, steel mill services, ship dismantlement and recycling, and intermodal/truck/railcar dismantling. SMS provides full-service scrap management, consulting, and purchasing services to industrial scrap generators both domestically and internationally. SMS is also a supplier of ferrous and nonferrous scrap commodities to both domestic and international consumers. For more information, please visit www.scrapmetalservices.com.

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based procurement strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to invest in companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

SOURCE: Headwall Partners

