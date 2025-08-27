AGRIForce Growing Systems Ltd. Expands Alberta Mining Footprint to Three Sites With 4 MW Deployment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / AGRIForce Growing Systems Ltd. ("AGRIForce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AGRI), an advanced digital infrastructure and crypto-centric company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. ("BlueFlare Energy") for the deployment of 4 MW of hydro-cooled power generation and mining infrastructure in Alberta, Canada. This agreement follows the previously announced binding Letter of Intent between the two companies.

When fully deployed, the 4 MW installation is expected to deliver approximately 250 Ph/s of hash rate capacity and become operational within 90-120 days following AGRIForce's commitment payment. AGRIForce has secured a highly competitive USD $0.045/kWh energy cost under a three-year term, with full operations and maintenance provided by BlueFlare Energy to ensure optimized performance and reliability.

As part of its broader Alberta expansion, AGRIForce has already commenced mining at its Berwyn site. With this new agreement, AGRIForce will operate three active mining sites in 2025, with a combined projected capacity of nearly 286 Ph/s.

To advance this expansion, AGRIForce will provide a commitment fee of USD $415,000 plus GST this Friday.

This initiative underscores AGRIForce's focus on building durable, scalable infrastructure powered by underutilized flared natural gas resources. It also advances the Company's three-pronged strategy to:

Build a crypto treasury

Expand modular compute capabilities

Monetize energy-first infrastructure

Leadership Commentary

Jolie Kahn, CEO of AGRIForce Growing Systems Ltd., stated:

"This agreement represents a major step forward in our digital infrastructure roadmap. By securing low-cost energy and leveraging BlueFlare's operational expertise, AGRIForce is well-positioned to scale efficiently and strengthen its long-term Bitcoin mining platform. With 4 MW expected to come online within 90-120 days, our Alberta operations will soon contribute nearly 286 Ph/s across three sites."

Landon Ruszkowski, CEO of BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc., added:

"Our mission is to deliver next-generation infrastructure where energy and high-performance computing converge. Partnering with AGRIForce on this 4 MW deployment demonstrates how hydro-cooled, gas-to-power systems can be scaled to achieve both economic efficiency and operational reliability."

Illustrative Production (See Non-GAAP Disclosure Footnote)

Assuming the three-site fleet operates at ~286 Ph/s, post-halving issuance of 450 BTC/day, and illustrative network hashrates of 600-1,000 EH/s, AGRIForce's Alberta operations would equate to approximately:

~6.44 BTC/month at 600 EH/s (˜ 6.11 BTC/month at 95% uptime)

~4.83 BTC/month at 800 EH/s (˜ 4.58 BTC/month at 95% uptime)

~3.86 BTC/month at 1,000 EH/s (˜ 3.67 BTC/month at 95% uptime)

Actual results will vary based on network difficulty, fees, uptime, and deployment timing.

AGRIForce (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first technology company operating at the convergence of clean energy, digital assets, and infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital division, the Company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems.

About BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy is a pioneer in modular, mobile energy and decentralized compute solutions. Based in Alberta, BlueFlare's proprietary OS, emissions technology, and carbon compliance infrastructure support high-uptime, ESG-first data processing at the edge of the grid.

Non-GAAP Disclosure Footnote

The illustrative BTC production metrics presented herein are based on internal modeling and industry assumptions (network hashrate, uptime, and issuance rate) and are intended solely for informational purposes. These figures are non-GAAP measures, are non-binding, and should not be relied upon as guidance or forward-looking financial projections. AGRIForce undertakes no obligation to update these illustrative figures, which are inherently subject to variability.

