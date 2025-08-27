Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Digital experience agency eDesign Interactive has launched a new website for ZNetUS, a national consortium advancing pulsed magnetic science, high-energy density (HED) physics, and the development of future scientific leaders.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/263953_14917a48e4978880_001full.jpg

ZNetUS plays a critical role in U.S. energy and security initiatives by providing researchers access to advanced experimental platforms, from compact, student-accessible systems to megampere-class generators.

To support ZNetUS' vision and mission, eDesign Interactive built a website with accessibility, scalability, and long-term usability as core design principles.

This was also to ensure ZNetUS can grow its digital platform alongside its expanding scientific mission.

"ZNetUS needed a digital presence that reflects the scale and impact of its work in high-energy density science."

Our design approach ensures the consortium can showcase its research leadership while making resources more accessible to the scientific community," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

Key features of the website include:

Streamlined Calls for Proposals : Researchers can now easily submit and track their research ideas.

: Researchers can now easily submit and track their research ideas. Simplified Program Navigation : Users now have clear pathways to facilities, training opportunities, and the Z Fundamental Science Program.

: Users now have clear pathways to facilities, training opportunities, and the Z Fundamental Science Program. New Dynamic Content Hub: A central space that highlights executive leadership, latest research news, and engagement opportunities with ZNetUS.

Learn more about eDesign Interactive's web design services at https://edesigninteractive.com/.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263953

SOURCE: DesignRush