Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Lightning Network yield initiative has delivered highly encouraging initial results. Over the 24-day testing period, LQWD scaled 19.75 Bitcoin across its infrastructure, generating fees in satoshis equivalent to an approximate 24% annualized yield.

This represents the first phase of a new approach LQWD is implementing on the Company's Lightning Network infrastructure. LQWD intends to continue scaling the amount of Bitcoin deployed as it refines and optimizes strategies to maximize yield on the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

On a simple aggregate basis, assuming all the 19.75 BTC deployed had been active from day one, the test reflected an APR of approximately 2.5%. That baseline offers a conservative view, however the weighted result of 24% more accurately reflects how efficiently deployed BTC is working on LQWD's infrastructure.

"We are continuing to see strong growth and will keep deploying more BTC to grow and optimize LQWD's business," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "It's rewarding to see the infrastructure that we have built paying off, as more efficient routing directly translates into higher yield. These results demonstrate the potential of putting our Bitcoin treasury to work on the Lightning Network."

Payments continue to move seamlessly across LQWD's global infrastructure illustrating the strength and reach of the Company's highly connected network. A single connection to one of LQWD's nodes is now providing thousands of usable paths, leading to greater routing efficiency and stronger yield performance.

LQWD continues to operate as a Lightning Service Provider (LSP), deploying a portion of its Bitcoin treasury to support its global infrastructure. To date, LQWD's network has processed approximately 1.6 million transactions, underscoring the Company's role as a leading participant in supporting Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, enabling instant, low-cost global payments at mass scale.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

The Company is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's Lightning Network strategy, the deployment and scaling of Bitcoin on its infrastructure, potential yield generation, and the anticipated benefits of operating as a Lightning Service Provider. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the functionality and adoption of the Lightning Network, the Company's ability to continue deploying Bitcoin from its treasury, and prevailing market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264029

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.