Corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) is billed as the largest signed by a UK educational institution. Agreement provides fixed-rate revenue for developer Enviromena. EDF is the utility responsible for balancing and shaping generation. The University of Manchester has signed a 10-year CPPA covering generation at the 71 MW Medebridge Solar Farm in Essex, England. It is thought to be the largest CPPA signed by a UK educational institution to date. Developer Enviromena has energized the site and the CPPA will come into effect from Sept. 1, 2025. A spokesperson for the developer told pv magazine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...