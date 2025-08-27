Boyd Enables Faster Testing and Validation of Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Loops, Coolant Distribution Units, and Facility Cooling Systems with Boyd's Rack Emulator

Boyd, whose chip-to-ambient liquid cooling technologies make it easier for data center owners and operators to implement new AI infrastructure, announced it launched a new thermal testing tool to help end clients more safely and efficiently deploy liquid cooled data centers and improve time to market.

Boyd's new Rack Emulator validates liquid cooling system performance in AI data centers, helping clients more safely and efficiently deploy liquid cooled data centers with improved speed of deployment.

Boyd's Rack Emulator simulates the pressure drop and heat dissipation of a rack and uses automation to test coolant distribution units (CDUs) and facility cooling systems to validate thermal performance before connecting to data center IT equipment, ensuring efficient and safe operation through start up without damage. The Rack Emulator is programmable and flexible to simulate any rack. Connect to the liquid cooling system and input capacity and pressure drop protocols, and Boyd's Rack Emulator operates like a rack, simulating rack operating characteristics. The Rack Emulator can additionally test electrical inputs to the rack before the server is put in place. It is easy to operate without specialized training, making it easy to deploy at scale in data centers. Functioning as a thermal load bank and simulator packaged in a rack size, the Rack Emulator conveniently fits within a data center row minimizing the space required to do load bank testing and simplifying simulations. It is easy to ship, store, and handle, contributing to overall lower total cost of ownership. Boyd's Rack Emulator is available to order now and will start shipping in September.

"Boyd's new Rack Emulator will help our end clients reliably and safely validate thermal performance and safeguard their IT equipment," said David Huang, Boyd President, Thermal Solutions Division. "We wanted to make it easy to operate so our customers can efficiently deploy at scale, accelerating their data center builds."

Boyd's liquid cooling technologies and global service model enable end clients to meet thermal performance specifications in an easy-to-adopt modular design. All of Boyd's thermal technologies are backed by a heritage of high quality, reliable performance earned through decades of liquid cooling design and manufacturing excellence.

About Boyd

Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers' products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers' technology to maximize performance in the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and security technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protecting the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.? We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers' success.

