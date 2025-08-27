Donald Tremblay Joins Telesat as Chief Financial Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the appointment of Donald Tremblay as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 20, 2025. A highly experienced CFO, Mr. Tremblay brings over 35 years of financial expertise and leadership, including at publicly listed companies in high-growth, capital intensive industries. He has deep experience in equity and debt capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, and risk management. Mr. Tremblay will be succeeding Andrew Browne, who announced in March of this year that he would be retiring after serving as Telesat's CFO since 2019.

Most recently, Mr. Tremblay served as CFO of Champion Iron, where he was responsible for managing the company's finances and treasury, playing an important role in positioning the company to successfully execute its operating and growth strategies. During his tenure as CFO of Transalta, he restructured the company's balance sheet to strengthen its financial position and enhanced its capital management discipline. As CFO of Brookfield Renewable, Mr. Tremblay played an instrumental role in growing the organization's market capitalization from $300 million to over $2.5 billion.

"Donald's extensive leadership experience, broad financial expertise, and deep understanding of capital markets make him a valuable addition to Telesat's executive team," said Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat. "We look forward to welcoming him onboard as we execute on our compelling growth plans with a focus on delivering the highest quality services to our customers and creating significant value for all of our stakeholders."

"I'm excited to join Telesat at such a pivotal time," stated Tremblay. "Telesat has a long history of innovation and a highly promising plan to grow its business. I'm eager to join the world-class team of professionals at Telesat and contribute to the company's next phase of growth and value creation."

Commenting on Mr. Browne's retirement, Goldberg stated: "Andrew is retiring after a long and distinguished career as a senior finance professional, including serving as CFO at a number of the leading satellite operators in our industry. We're deeply grateful to Andrew for his leadership, dedication, professionalism and collegiality throughout his tenure at Telesat. He played a critical role in securing the funding required for Telesat Lightspeed and in laying the foundation as Telesat transitioned to a public company. We thank him for his dedication and vital contributions to the company and extend our very best wishes as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement."

