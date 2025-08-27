Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Delivers 11th consecutive quarter of growth, with record net sales of $1.2 billion, up 7% from last year, exceeding outlook

Net sales growth led by Americas up 8%, APAC up 12%, partially offset by 1% decline in EMEA

Hollister brands delivers its best ever second quarter net sales on growth of 19%, with Abercrombie brands down 5%

Second quarter operating margin of 17.1% and earnings per share of $2.91 include a litigation settlement benefit of $39 million on pre-tax basis, $0.59 per share benefit on tax-adjusted basis

Excluding favorable litigation settlement impact, second quarter adjusted operating margin of 13.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.32 exceeded outlook

Increases full-year net sales outlook, with profitability update incorporating current $90 million estimate of net tariff cost impact

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025. These compare to results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered record second quarter net sales, exceeding our expectations, with 7% growth to last year. We continued to drive meaningful engagement with our teen customer in Hollister brands, growing 19% on strong summer and back-to-school demand. While we made progress on key inventory initiatives by leveraging promotions and testing new product concepts, Abercrombie brands net sales were down 5%, lapping 26% growth in the prior year. On the bottom line, we exceeded our second quarter profitability expectations, while also returning $50 million to shareholders through our sixth consecutive quarter of share repurchases.

We entered the second half of 2025 on offense. We are increasing our full year net sales outlook, reflecting our strong positioning and growth trajectory, building on record 2024 results. Our team remains focused on delivering for our customers while investing to capitalize on the significant, long-term opportunities for our global brands."

Details related to reported net income per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share for the second quarter are as follows:

2025 2024 GAAP $ 2.91 $ 2.50 Excluded item, net of tax effect (1) 0.59 - Adjusted non-GAAP $ 2.32 $ 2.50 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - 0.03 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ 2.32 $ 2.53

(1) Excluded item consists of a favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025 as compared to the second quarter ended August 3, 2024:

Net sales of $1.2 billion, up 7% as compared to last year, with comparable sales of 3%.

of $1.2 billion, up 7% as compared to last year, with comparable sales of 3%. Operating income of $207 million and $168 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to operating income last year of $176 million.

of $207 million and $168 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to operating income last year of $176 million. Operating margin as a percent of sales of 17.1% and 13.9% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to 15.5% last year.

as a percent of sales of 17.1% and 13.9% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to 15.5% last year. Net income per diluted share of $2.91 and $2.32 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $2.50.

Net Sales

Net sales by segment and brand for the second quarter are as follows:

(in thousands) 2025 2024 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by segment: (1) Americas (3) $ 974,200 $ 901,224 8% 5% EMEA (4) 197,210 199,682 (1)% (5)% APAC (5) 37,150 33,068 12% 1% Total company $ 1,208,560 $ 1,133,974 7% 3% 2025 2024 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by brand family: Abercrombie $ 551,868 $ 582,416 (5)% (11)% Hollister 656,692 551,558 19% 19% Total company $ 1,208,560 $ 1,133,974 7% 3%

(1) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.

(2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.

(3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.

(4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of August 2, 2025 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $573 million compared to $773 million and $738 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively.

of $573 million compared to $773 million and $738 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively. Marketable securities of $31 million compared to $116 million and $15 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively. The decrease from February 1, 2025 was due to $85 million of maturities in Fiscal 2025.

of $31 million compared to $116 million and $15 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively. The decrease from February 1, 2025 was due to $85 million of maturities in Fiscal 2025. Inventories of $593 million compared to $575 million and $540 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively.

of $593 million compared to $575 million and $540 million as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively. Borrowing capacity of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement.

of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $1.0 billion as of August 2, 2025. This compares to liquidity of $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion as of February 1, 2025 and August 3, 2024, respectively.



Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the year-to-date period ended August 2, 2025 are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $113 million.

of $113 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $32 million, primarily reflecting capital expenditures, partially offset by maturities of marketable securities.

of $32 million, primarily reflecting capital expenditures, partially offset by maturities of marketable securities. Net cash used for financing activities of $291 million, primarily reflecting share repurchases.



During the second quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 0.6 million shares for approximately $50 million. For the year-to-date period ended August 2, 2025, the company repurchased 3.2 million shares for $250 million, representing a 7% reduction in shares outstanding prior to the vesting impact of stock compensation. The company has $1.05 billion remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in March 2025.

Depreciation and amortization was $76 million for the year-to-date period ended August 2, 2025.



Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The following outlook replaces all previous full year guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects: Current Full Year Outlook (1) (2) Previous Full Year Outlook (3) Net sales Growth In The Range of 5% to 7% Growth In The Range of 3% to 6% Operating margin In The Range of 13.0% to 13.5% In The Range of 12.5% to 13.5% Effective tax rate (4) Around 30% Around 27% Net income per diluted share (5) (6) In The Range of $10.00 to $10.50 In The Range of $9.50 to $10.50 Share repurchases (6) Around $400 million $400 million Diluted weighted average shares (5) (6) Around 49 million Around 49 million Capital expenditures ~$225 million ~$200 million Real estate activity

(all approximate)

~40 Net Store Openings ~40 Net Store Openings 60 Openings, 20 Closures 60 Openings, 20 Closures 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes Third Quarter Outlook (1) Net sales Growth In The Range of 5% to 7% Operating margin In The Range of 11% to 12% Effective tax rate (4) Around 31% Net income per diluted share (5) (6) In The Range of $2.05 to $2.25 Share repurchases (6) At least $50 million Diluted weighted average shares (5) (6) Around 48 million

(1) Includes the estimated impact from the tariffs on goods imported into the United States in accordance with trade policies as of August 25, 2025, including 20% for Vietnam, 19% for Cambodia, 50% for India, 30% for China, and a 10% tariff on all other global imports. This excludes any other potential future trade policy changes imposed by the United States or other countries. Net of planned mitigation efforts, the full year outlook assumes approximately $90 million of tariff expense, or 170 basis points as a percent of net sales.

(2) The current full year outlook includes $39 million net benefit on a pre-tax basis, or $29 million on a tax-adjusted basis, from a litigation settlement.

(3) Released May 28, 2025.

(4) The current outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.

(5) The current outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.

(6) The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company's share price, legal requirements, and other factors.

Conference Call

Today at 8:30 a.m. ET, the company will conduct a conference call and provide additional details around its quarterly results and its outlook for the third quarter. To access the call by phone, participants will need to register at the following URL address to obtain a dial-in number and passcode:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f17408364bf40ce812cc573f28e6018

A presentation of second quarter results will be available in the "Investors" section at corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, today. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This Press Release and related statements by management or spokespeople of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our third quarter and annual fiscal 2025 results, relate to our current assumptions, projections and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "goal," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "are confident," "will," "could," "outlook," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, including any financial targets, estimates, or performance outlooks whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, and in our subsequent reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the following factors: risks related to global trade policy, including the impact of the imposition or threat of imposition of new or increased tariffs by the United States or foreign governments, other changes to and continued uncertainties relating to trade policies and arrangements, or a global trade war; risks related to changes in global economic and financial conditions, including inflation, and the resulting impact on consumer spending and our operating results, financial condition, and expense management; risks related to global operations, including changes in the economic or political conditions where we sell or source our products; risks related to the geopolitical landscape and ongoing armed conflicts, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events, social unrest, civil disturbance or disobedience and the impact of such conflicts or events on international trade, supplier delivery or increased freight costs; risks related to natural disasters and other unforeseen catastrophic events; risks related to our failure to engage our customers, anticipate customer demand, expectations, and changing fashion trends, and manage our inventory and product delivery; risks related to our failure to operate effectively in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry; risks related to our ability to successfully invest in and execute on our customer, digital and omnichannel initiatives; risks related to our ability to execute on, and maintain the success of, our strategic and growth initiatives; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective tax rate, including as a result of earnings and losses generated from our global operations, may result in volatility in our results of operations; risks and uncertainty related to adverse public health developments; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; risks related to reputational harm to the company, its officers, and directors; risks related to actual or threatened litigation; risks related to cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, and the potential loss or disruption to our information systems, and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing laws and regulations.

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and exclude the impact of certain items. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance and manage its operations, and believes such measures to be helpful in understanding the company's results of operations or financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to complement, and are not considered as alternatives to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as reconciled in the above table. Also, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 810 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and HollisterCo.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mo Gupta Kate Wagner Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192 Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 % of

Net Sales August 3, 2024 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 1,208,560 100.0 % $ 1,133,974 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 451,590 37.4 % 397,712 35.1 % Selling expense 375,356 31.1 % 382,557 33.7 % General and administrative expense 175,325 14.5 % 178,147 15.7 % Other operating income, net (369 ) - % (67 ) - % Operating income 206,658 17.1 % 175,625 15.5 % Interest expense 620 0.1 % 5,189 0.5 % Interest income (3,094 ) (0.3 )% (10,392 ) (0.9 )% Interest income, net (2,474 ) (0.2 )% (5,203 ) (0.5 )% Income before income taxes 209,132 17.3 % 180,828 15.9 % Income tax expense 65,744 5.4 % 45,449 4.0 % Net income 143,388 11.9 % 135,379 11.9 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,005 0.2 % 2,211 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 141,383 11.7 % $ 133,168 11.7 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 2.97 $ 2.60 Diluted $ 2.91 $ 2.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 47,550 51,246 Diluted 48,551 53,279

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 % of

Net Sales August 3, 2024 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 2,305,871 100.0 % $ 2,154,704 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 868,723 37.7 % 740,985 34.4 % Selling expense 775,293 33.6 % 742,575 34.5 % General and administrative expense 350,250 15.2 % 367,695 17.1 % Other operating loss (income), net 3,414 0.1 % (2,025 ) (0.1 )% Operating income 308,191 13.4 % 305,474 14.2 % Interest expense 1,281 0.1 % 10,969 0.5 % Interest income (10,538 ) (0.5 )% (21,195 ) (1.0 )% Interest income, net (9,257 ) (0.4 )% (10,226 ) (0.5 )% Income before income taxes 317,448 13.8 % 315,700 14.7 % Income tax expense 92,321 4.0 % 65,243 3.0 % Net income 225,127 9.8 % 250,457 11.6 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,331 0.1 % 3,439 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 221,796 9.6 % $ 247,018 11.5 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 4.58 $ 4.84 Diluted $ 4.47 $ 4.64 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 48,382 51,069 Diluted 49,592 53,277

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplementally to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

The company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) % of

Net Sales Excluded item (2) Adjusted

non-GAAP % of

Net Sales Litigation settlement $ (38,574 ) $ (38,574 ) $ - Operating income 206,658 17.1 % 38,574 168,084 13.9 % Income before income taxes 209,132 17.3 % 38,574 170,558 14.1 % Income tax expense (3) 65,744 5.4 % 9,949 55,795 4.6 % Net income attributable to A&F 141,383 11.7 % 28,625 112,758 9.3 % Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 2.91 $ 0.59 $ 2.32 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 48,551 48,551

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded item consists of favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) % of

Net Sales Excluded item (2) Adjusted

non-GAAP % of

Net Sales Litigation settlement $ (38,574 ) $ (38,574 ) $ - Operating income 308,191 13.4 % 38,574 269,617 11.7 % Income before income taxes 317,448 13.8 % 38,574 278,874 12.1 % Income tax expense (3) 92,321 4.0 % 9,949 82,372 3.6 % Net income attributable to A&F 221,796 9.6 % 28,625 193,171 8.4 % Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 4.47 $ 0.58 $ 3.90 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 49,592 49,592

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded item consists of favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 and August 3, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Net sales GAAP (1) $ 1,208,560 $ 1,133,974 7 % Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - 10,707 (1 ) Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 1,208,560 $ 1,144,681 6 % Operating income 2025 2024 BPS Change (4) GAAP (1) $ 206,658 $ 175,625 160 Excluded item (3) 38,574 - 320 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 168,084 $ 175,625 (160 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - 2,272 0 Non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 168,084 $ 177,897 (160 ) Net income per share attributable to A&F 2025 2024 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 2.91 $ 2.50 $ 0.41 Excluded item, net of tax (3) 0.59 - 0.59 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 2.32 $ 2.50 $ (0.18 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - 0.03 (0.03 ) Non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 2.32 $ 2.53 $ (0.21 )

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) Excluded item consists of favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation.

(4) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirteen Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 and August 3, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2025 % of

Net Sales 2024 % of

Net Sales Net income $ 143,388 11.9 % $ 135,379 11.9 % Income tax expense 65,744 5.4 45,449 4.0 Interest income, net (2,474 ) (0.2 ) (5,203 ) (0.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,424 3.1 39,355 3.6 EBITDA (1) $ 244,082 20.2 % $ 214,980 19.0 % Adjustments to EBITDA Litigation settlement (38,574 ) (3.2 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 205,508 17.0 % $ 214,980 19.0 % Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 2, 2025 and August 3, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2025 % of

Net Sales 2024 % of

Net Sales Net income $ 225,127 9.8 % $ 250,457 11.6 % Income tax expense 92,321 4.0 65,243 3.0 Interest (income) expense, net (9,257 ) (0.4 ) (10,226 ) (0.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 76,000 3.3 77,044 3.7 EBITDA (1) $ 384,191 16.7 % $ 382,518 17.8 % Adjustments to EBITDA Litigation settlement (38,574 ) (1.7 )% - - % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 345,617 15.0 % $ 382,518 17.8 %

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for a favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) August 2, 2025 February 1, 2025 August 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 572,730 $ 772,727 $ 738,402 Marketable securities 30,795 116,221 15,014 Receivables 174,000 105,324 115,077 Inventories 592,966 575,005 539,759 Other current assets 118,624 104,154 108,401 Total current assets 1,489,115 1,673,431 1,516,653 Property and equipment, net 638,590 575,773 552,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets 933,559 803,121 746,788 Other assets 240,677 247,562 233,664 Total assets $ 3,301,941 $ 3,299,887 $ 3,049,558 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 368,051 $ 364,532 $ 406,756 Accrued expenses 429,616 504,922 422,484 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 223,020 211,600 202,840 Income taxes payable 17,354 45,890 19,576 Total current liabilities $ 1,038,041 $ 1,126,944 $ 1,051,656 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 876,461 $ 740,013 $ 688,006 Other liabilities 80,235 81,607 88,746 Total long-term liabilities 956,696 821,620 776,752 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity 1,292,255 1,335,628 1,206,526 Noncontrolling interests 14,949 15,695 14,624 Total stockholders' equity 1,307,204 1,351,323 1,221,150 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,301,941 $ 3,299,887 $ 3,049,558