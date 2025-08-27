MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2025.

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which consists of our MasterCraft and Pontoon segments.

Fourth Quarter Overview:

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $79.5 million, up $25.2 million, or 46.4%, from the comparable prior-year period

Income from continuing operations was $5.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.5 million, up $8.0 million from the comparable prior-year period

Share repurchases of $4.5 million during the quarter



Full Year Overview:

Net sales were $284.2 million, down $38.1 million, or 11.8%, from the prior-year

Planned decrease in production contributed to approximately 30% lower dealer inventory levels compared to the prior-year

Income from continuing operations was $10.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $15.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $24.4 million, down $15.8 million from the prior-year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.2 million

Generated $29.0 million of Free Cash Flow and ended the year with cash and investments of $79.4 million, with $100 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and no outstanding debt



Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "MasterCraft executed well in fiscal 2025, successfully navigating a challenging economic and industry backdrop. In the face of low cycle volumes, we further strengthened dealer health, advanced our new product initiatives, and generated significant free cash flow. This enabled us to return nearly $10 million of capital to shareholders, underscoring our disciplined and value-enhancing approach to capital allocation."

Nelson continued, "Our strong financial foundation provides us with the flexibility to pursue our core strategic initiatives including investments in innovation and dealer health. As we manage through a dynamic environment, our leading brand portfolio and cash flow generation position us well to invest for the future and maintain the flexibility to return capital to shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $79.5 million, up $25.2 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in net sales was primarily due to favorable model mix related to new product introductions, increased unit volumes, decreased dealer incentives, and favorable option sales.

Gross margin percentage increased 740 basis points during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Higher margins were primarily the result of increased net sales, as discussed above.

Operating expenses increased $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period due to increased variable compensation costs, increased sales and marketing costs, and increased administrative costs.

Income from continuing operations was $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.33, compared to $0.02 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0% for the fourth quarter, up from 2.9% for the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2025 Results

For fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $284.2 million, down $38.1 million from fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to planned lower unit volumes to align dealer inventories with retail demand and changes in price, partially offset by favorable model mix related to new product introductions, favorable option sales, and decreased dealer incentives.

Gross margin percentage declined 220 basis points during fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year. Lower margins were the result of lower cost absorption due to the decreased production volume, material and overhead inflation, and changes in sales price.

Operating expenses increased $1.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year due to increased variable compensation costs.

Income from continuing operations was $10.7 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $23.2 million in the prior-year. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.65, compared to $1.36 for fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $15.1 million for fiscal 2025, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, in the prior-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $40.2 million in the prior-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6% for fiscal 2025, down from 12.5% for the prior-year.

See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Free Cash Flow, which we refer to collectively as the "Non-GAAP Measures", to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson, "Our ongoing destocking progress, product innovation, and expanded distribution network position us well for fiscal 2026 and beyond. We have detailed plans in place for a range of potential retail demand scenarios and will continue to apply the cost discipline and tight working capital management that served us well in 2025. Based on our operating model and execution, we expect to generate positive free cash flow again in fiscal 2026. Regardless of the cycle, our focus will remain on maintaining a healthy dealer network, sustained innovation, and leveraging our competitive advantages to capitalize on the next market upswing."

The Company's outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2026, we expect consolidated net sales to be between $295 million and $310 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $29 million and $34 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.40. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $9 million for the year.

For fiscal first quarter 2026, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $67 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.16.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 results today, August 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company's website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "continue" and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning economic uncertainty, the resilience of our business model, our intention to drive value, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in trade priorities, policies and regulations, including increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs and quotas and other similar measures, as well potential direct and indirect impact of retaliatory tariffs and other actions, demand for our products, persistent inflationary pressures, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our ability to maintain a reliable network of dealers, our ability to cooperate with our strategic partners, elevated inventories resulting in increased costs for dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, the success of our strategic divestments, geopolitical conflicts, and financial institution disruptions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 30, 2024, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Results of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 79,516 $ 54,318 $ 284,203 $ 322,351 Cost of sales 61,106 45,713 227,338 250,741 Gross profit 18,410 8,605 56,865 71,610 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,197 2,498 11,740 11,203 General and administrative 8,835 6,249 32,093 31,119 Amortization of other intangible assets 450 450 1,800 1,812 Total operating expenses 12,482 9,197 45,633 44,134 Operating income (loss) 5,928 (592 ) 11,232 27,476 Other income (expense): Interest expense - (798 ) (1,169 ) (3,292 ) Interest income 823 1,625 3,472 5,789 Income before income tax expense 6,751 235 13,535 29,973 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,299 (70 ) 2,820 6,730 Income from continuing operations 5,452 305 10,715 23,243 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 245 (8,341 ) (3,672 ) (15,443 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,697 $ (8,036 ) $ 7,043 $ 7,800 Income (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.65 $ 1.37 Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.50 ) (0.22 ) (0.91 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.35 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.46 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.65 $ 1.36 Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.50 ) (0.22 ) (0.90 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.35 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 16,299,885 16,710,544 16,428,485 16,930,348 Diluted earnings per share 16,440,388 16,710,544 16,525,773 17,038,305

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,926 $ 7,394 Short-term investments 50,518 78,846 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $156 and $101, respectively 4,086 11,455 Income tax receivable 208 499 Inventories, net 30,469 36,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,006 8,686 Current assets associated with discontinued operations - 11,222 Total current assets 121,213 155,074 Property, plant and equipment, net 53,576 52,314 Goodwill 28,493 28,493 Other intangible assets, net 31,850 33,650 Deferred income taxes 18,914 18,584 Other long-term assets 5,902 8,189 Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations - 21,680 Total assets $ 259,948 $ 317,984 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 8,255 $ 10,431 Income tax payable 1,773 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,182 55,068 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs - 4,374 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations - 8,063 Total current liabilities 65,210 77,936 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs - 44,887 Unrecognized tax positions 9,067 8,549 Other long-term liabilities 2,085 2,551 Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations - 182 Total liabilities 76,362 134,105 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share - authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,406,788 shares at June 30, 2025 and 16,759,109 shares at June 30, 2024 164 167 Additional paid-in capital 52,559 59,892 Retained earnings 130,663 123,620 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity 183,386 183,679 Noncontrolling interest 200 200 Total equity 183,586 183,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 259,948 $ 317,984

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended For the Years Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 352 302 16.6 % 1,548 1,755 (11.8 ) % Pontoon 218 216 0.9 % 745 1,241 (40.0 ) % Consolidated 570 518 10.0 % 2,293 2,996 (23.5 ) % Net sales: MasterCraft $ 65,906 $ 44,417 48.4 % $ 240,763 $ 262,736 (8.4 ) % Pontoon 13,610 9,901 37.5 % 43,440 59,615 (27.1 ) % Consolidated $ 79,516 $ 54,318 46.4 % $ 284,203 $ 322,351 (11.8 ) % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft $ 187 $ 147 27.2 % $ 156 $ 150 4.0 % Pontoon 62 46 34.8 % 58 48 20.8 % Consolidated 140 105 33.3 % 124 108 14.8 % Gross margin 23.2 % 15.8 % 740 bps 20.0 % 22.2 % (220) bps

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation and Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, and Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow from continuing operations as net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income, operating income, or net cash flows as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flows. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.



The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended For the Years Ended June 30, % of

Net June 30, % of

Net June 30, % of

Net June 30, % of

Net 2025 sales 2024 sales 2025 sales 2024 sales Income from continuing operations $ 5,452 6.9 % $ 305 0.6 % $ 10,715 3.8 % $ 23,243 7.2 % Income tax expense (benefit) 1,299 (70 ) 2,820 6,730 Interest expense - 798 1,169 3,292 Interest income (823 ) (1,625 ) (3,472 ) (5,789 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,554 2,063 9,579 8,375 EBITDA 8,482 10.7 % 1,471 2.7 % 20,811 7.3 % 35,851 11.1 % Share-based compensation 835 66 2,915 2,602 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 211 31 659 1,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,528 12.0 % $ 1,568 2.9 % $ 24,385 8.6 % $ 40,161 12.5 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended For the Years Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from continuing operations $ 5,452 $ 305 $ 10,715 $ 23,243 Income tax expense 1,299 (70 ) 2,820 6,730 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 450 450 1,800 1,812 Share-based compensation 835 66 2,915 2,602 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 211 31 659 1,708 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 8,247 782 18,909 36,095 Adjusted income tax expense(b) 1,650 156 3,782 7,219 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,597 $ 626 $ 15,127 $ 28,876 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.04 $ 0.92 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.04 $ 0.92 $ 1.69 Weighted average shares used for the computation of(c): Basic Adjusted net income per share 16,299,885 16,710,544 16,428,485 16,930,348 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 16,440,388 16,710,544 16,525,773 17,038,305

The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended For the Years Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.65 $ 1.36 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.08 - 0.17 0.39 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.11 Share-based compensation 0.05 - 0.18 0.15 Senior leadership transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 0.01 - 0.04 0.10 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 0.50 0.05 1.15 2.11 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(b) (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.23 ) (0.42 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.40 $ 0.04 $ 0.92 $ 1.69

The following table presents the reconciliation of net cash flow by operating activities of continuing operations to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

For the Years Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 38,222 $ 12,200 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,198 ) (10,525 ) Free cash flow $ 29,024 $ 1,675

(a) Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO and CFO transitions, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transition.

(b) For fiscal 2025 and 2024, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 20.0%.

(c) Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.



Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com