Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJY6 | ISIN: CH0024608827 | Ticker-Symbol: P2H
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 11:00
1.184,50 Euro
+0,04 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.191,001.193,0014:32
1.190,501.193,5014:31
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 14:18 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altea Partners Group S.à r.l.: Altea Partners Appoints Ambassador Jörg Ranau as Senior Advisor

LONDON and BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altea Partners, a privately-owned merchant banking firm, announces the appointment of Ambassador (ret.) Jörg Ranau as Senior Advisor. With nearly four decades of diplomatic experience, Ambassador Ranau will provide strategic counsel to Altea Partners and its clients, particularly in relation to Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

Altea Partners Logo

His appointment reflects Altea Partners' commitment to delivering advisory and investment services across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Founded in 2024, the firm has established itself as a trusted advisor to clients in these regions.

Ambassador Ranau has served as German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (2018-2021), Peru (2014-2018), and Singapore (2008-2011). In Riyadh, he advanced German-Saudi economic ties, promoted partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare, and supported Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

He played a central role in negotiating the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on green hydrogen cooperation between Germany and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for collaboration in sustainable energy and industrial modernization. He also expanded German participation in Saudi megaprojects and fostered bilateral trade and investment.

As Senior Advisor, Ambassador Ranau will provide counsel on political, economic, and regulatory developments in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Drawing on his diplomatic expertise and regional network, he will support business development and cross-border projects and initiatives. He will also join the Advisory Board of Altea Partners' planned closed-end investment fund, investing in opportunities aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

"We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Ranau to Altea Partners. His diplomatic acumen, understanding of the region, and ability to build bridges across cultures will be invaluable as we grow our firm and deliver impact for clients," said Henning Behre and Kabir Chhatwani, Co-Founders of Altea Partners.

Ambassador Ranau added: "I look forward to supporting Altea Partners in deepening relationships between Europe and the Middle East. The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on sustainable value creation resonate with my approach to international cooperation."

About Altea Partners
Founded in 2024, Altea Partners is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in London and Berlin. The firm operates two business lines: Investment Advisory, serving long-term investors in private and public markets, and Investment Banking, providing M&A, corporate finance, and capital markets advisory.

Media Contact
media@alteapartners.com
+44 20 8044 2980

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759133/Altea_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altea-partners-appoints-ambassador-jorg-ranau-as-senior-advisor-302539954.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.