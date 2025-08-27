HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place on 10 and 11 September 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme Collaborate for Change ' Shape a Shared Future, the Summit will bring together over 90 key officials and business leaders from 18 Belt and Road countries and regions and feature in-depth discussions on the immense opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative across sectors including finance and investment, innovation and technology, professional services, infrastructure and maritime services. The Belt and Road Summit fosters long-lasting international collaboration and promotes the building of a sustainable future.Marking its 10th edition this year, the Summit will build on the successes of the past nine editions, by developing further into a leading platform for policy dialogue and business collaboration between Belt and Road economies and other countries and regions. Since the first Belt and Road Summit in 2016, more than 700 distinguished speakers from over 30 countries and regions have shared their insights at the Summit. Over 660 exhibitors have showcased a wide range of professional services and investment projects, attracting more than 45,000 participants from over 120 countries and regions. The Summit has also facilitated around 5,400 business matching meetings and supported over 2,000 projects, originated or facilitated more than 30 deals involving over 50 companies. These agreements span key areas such as infrastructure, finance, technology, and green development, underscoring the Summit's important role in advancing Belt and Road cooperation.Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commercial and Economic Development, said: "The Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI) has been put into practice, turning an idea into action and a vision into reality. The HKSAR Government contributes to the B&RI in various areas, and actively participates in the eight major steps to support Belt and Road development. Since 2013, Hong Kong's merchandise trade with Belt and Road countries and regions has grown substantially by nearly 80%, which is 3.2 times the growth rate of Hong Kong's external merchandise trade during the same period, reaching about US$280 billion. This demonstrates Hong Kong's capabilities as an international trade and investment hub, and highlights the growth potential of Belt and Road markets. The theme of this year's Summit is 'Collaborate for change Shape a shared future'. We will further enhance Hong Kong's role in taking forward the B&RI, raising the awareness of the B&RI among different sectors of the community and helping them to capture Belt and Road opportunities."Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road, Commercial and Economic Development Bureau said: "We will embrace changes and promote greater collaboration at the 10th Belt and Road Summit. New elements of the Summit include sessions featuring signature projects and market spotlights, a roundtable session promoting sustainable development, and more opportunities to exchange in the session for young business leaders. We will also enhance promotion beyond the Summit - over 20 activities in various fields will be organised in different venues over an extended period, including art and cultural exhibitions, Chinese and Western music concerts, a film festival and quizzes for secondary school students, enabling the public to participate in and experience the global collaborative achievements of the B&RI.'Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The HKTDC has a longstanding commitment to leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages in connectivity, strengthening the city's role as both a 'super connector' and a 'super value-adder'. Through its global network of 51 offices, enhanced information platforms and outbound missions, the HKTDC has contributed to advancing the Belt and Road Initiative. As one of the world's most important platforms for exploring Belt and Road policies and opportunities and fostering concrete cooperation, the Belt and Road Summit has successfully promoted regional connectivity and economic development. Marking its tenth anniversary this year, the HKTDC remains dedicated to enhancing this international cooperation platform, enabling all parties to explore new markets and opportunities, deepen engagement and collaboration along the Belt and Road economies, and continue turning the Initiative's vision into tangible partnerships and achievements, opening a new chapter together."Diverse sessions gather distinguished guests to explore regional cooperation trendsThe Belt and Road Summit features various sessions and activities, including the Opening Session, Policy Dialogue, Business Plenary, Keynote Luncheon, Thematic Breakout Session, Project Investment Session and Cocktail Reception.The Opening Session will feature welcome remarks by Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, followed by opening remarks from John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, and Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy, will deliver keynote address, officially inaugurating the Summit.The subsequent Policy Dialogue will be chaired by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, and will feature contributions from Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport of Malaysia; Ahmed Shide Mohamed, Minister of Finance of Ethiopia; Mehmet imek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkey; and Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development of Sri Lanka. The session will explore the latest Belt and Road policies and cross-regional economic cooperation. On the second day of the Summit, special remarks will be delivered by Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, followed by thematic breakout sessions to enable participants to engage in in-depth discussions on the development of individual markets and industries.The Keynote Luncheon, themed Building a Connected World with Green and Digital Innovation, will feature welcome remarks by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, and opening remarks by Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee, China International Capital Corporation Limited. Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, will deliver a keynote address, sharing strategies for sustainable development at the intersection of green initiatives and digitalisation.Promoting multilateral cooperation with a focus on new opportunities in the Middle East and ASEANThe Summit has always aimed to provide participants with opportunities to showcase project achievements, exchange the latest information, and establish long-term partnerships. Among the sessions are two business plenaries to explore emerging opportunities and frontier developments across different regions and industries.In May this year, a business delegation led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and organised by the HKTDC, visited Qatar and Kuwait in the Middle East. This trip marked a significant milestone as it included representatives from mainland enterprises for the first time, aimed at fostering collaboration and creating new business opportunities. The visit has facilitated the signing of an MoU between Dongchao Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd and Qatari developer Fikri Group, to establish a factory in Qatar, further solidifying Hong Kong's connections with the Middle Eastern market. Wang Chaoyou, President of Dongchao Technology Group will share his successful experience of 'going global' through Hong Kong's business platform at one of the plenary sessions. Themed Exploring Frontiers in New Markets and Industries, the session will be chaired by Professor KC Chan, Chairman of WeLab Bank. Keynote speakers include H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority; Elton Chan, Director of Jardine Matheson Limited; Ronald Lam, CEO of Cathay Group; and Gansha Wu, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of UISEE Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd.The other business plenary session, themed ASEAN: Unveiling New Opportunities for Growth and Collaboration, will be chaired by Dr Victor K Fung, Chairman of Fung Group, and feature speakers Zeng Qi, Vice President of CITIC Group Corporation; Dong Mingzhu, Chairperson and President of Gree Electric Appliance Inc. of Zhuhai; Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A; Antony Leung, Chairman of Nan Fung Group; and Dr. Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, CEO and Chairman of Arsari Group of Companies.This year, the conference will continue to feature thematic breakout forums focusing on finance, green, and youth. The Youth Chapter will include interactive elements to facilitate deeper engagement between participants and young leaders.During the Summit, the Project Investment Session, the Belt and Road Deal-Making, and Exhibition will highlight developments from around the world, particularly in the Middle East and ASEAN markets, facilitating interaction among regional opinion leaders and business decision-makers, and promoting substantive cooperation across different sectors.The Project Investment Session will feature a new segment themed Middle East & ASEAN Market Focus, showcasing high-potential projects from these two fast-growing regions. Additionally, a new Signature B&R Projects-featured Session will feature forward-looking initiatives, underscoring the Belt and Road Initiative's role in driving economic transformation and innovation. The investment project sessions will continue to cover four popular themes from previous editions - Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities; Urban Development; Transport and Logistics Infrastructure; and Innovation and Technology - showcasing over 300 investment projects across these sectors. The Belt and Road Deal-Making will provide participants with key opportunities for negotiation and collaboration. Held concurrently with the Summit and extended online from 15 to 16 September, this will bring together global resources and facilitate long-term partnerships and resource integration through one-to-one project matching meetings.The Exhibition will bring together global project collaboration opportunities, featuring a newly introduced ASEAN Pavilion highlighting the latest projects across diverse sectors in the region. Also included will be the Hong Kong Zone, Global Investment Opportunities Zone, InnoTech Zone, and Mainland Pavilions, collectively showcasing professional services, innovative technologies, and investment prospects. In addition, the Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable 2025 will be held on 12 September morning, alongside Belt and Road Week, bringing together Hong Kong, Mainland and international organisations and associations to share information, interact and explore multilateral cooperation.The 10th Belt and Road Summit is supported by a wide range of partners, including China International Capital Corporation Limited as Strategic Partner, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited as the Banking Partner. Other supporters include The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as the Global Connectivity Partner, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited as Cross-border Business Partner, Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited as Innovative Finance Partner, as well as China Mobile International Limited, China Telecom Global Limited and China Unicom Global Limited as Platinum Sponsors.The 10th Belt and Road SummitDate 10 to 11 September 2025Venue Hall 5B-E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreRemarks Video and audio recordings at the Summit should be used only in the context of media reportingMedia Registration Please contact lsong@yuantung.com.hk or tleung@yuantung.com.hk for media registrationWebsitesBelt and Road Summit: https://www.beltandroadsummit.hk/conference/bnr/enProgramme:https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/programmeSpeaker list: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/speakerMedia representatives who would like to conduct interviews with the speakers, please complete the Interview Request Form and email it to lsong@yuantung.com.hk or tleung@yuantung.com.hk.Photo download: http://bit.ly/41V7v0W(left to right) Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development and Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road shared the latest developments of the Belt and Road Initiative, reviewed the achievements of the Belt and Road Summit, and introduced the upcoming 10th edition of the Summit at a press conference held todayAlgernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, shares Hong Kong's role in the Belt and Road Initiative, the latest development opportunities, and the Government's achievements in advancing the InitiativeNicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road, shares the highlights of this year's Belt and Road SummitPatrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, reviews the contributions of the past nine editions of the Belt and Road Summit and highlights successful casesThe 10th Belt and Road Summit, themed Collaborate for Change ' Shape a Shared Future, will bring together key officials and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions and feature in-depth discussions on the immense opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative across a wide range of sectors, including finance and investment, innovation and technology, professional services, infrastructure and maritime services. This will also foster international collaboration and promote the building of a sustainable future (This photo shows the 9th Belt and Road Summit in 2024)Media EnquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkFung Wong Tel: (852) 3428 3122 Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.