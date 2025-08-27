The Chinese company said its new PV-driven water heaters are combinable with grid electricity to ensure continuous domestic hot water supply. The new products rely on MPPT controllers and a digital control panel featuring programmable temperature settings and timer functions. Chinese heating specialist Micoe presented two PV-powered water heaters for residential use this week at the Intersolar South America 2025 event in São Paulo, Brazil. "Our new PV water heaters can be combined with grid electricity to ensure a continuous hot water supply," Bob Wan, the company's sales manager, told pv magazine. ...

