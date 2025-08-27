PEI Group appoints Mark Brinin (CA) as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the global business-intelligence, data, insight, and networking provider for investors in specialised financial markets (including private equity, private debt, infrastructure, real estate, responsible and impact investing) has appointed Mark Brinin (CA) as Chief Financial Officer.

Mark joins PEI after an already highly accomplished career in high-scale business information services groups including roles as Chief Financial Officer and Co-President of Wood Mackenzie, the data, analytics, and insights provider to global energy markets ('WoodMac', now a Veritas Capital portfolio company).

Throughout an almost decade-long stewardship of 'WoodMac' Mark was critical to the highly successful corporate transformation, and multiple sponsor-backed value creation stages that transformed it into the large-scale leader of the industry segments it serves today.

A veteran CFO with deep skills in strategic, operational, and commercial transformation, M&A, post-deal integrations, change management, systems implementation and value-planning, his experience is gained in a wide range of data and information services industries, business formats and public/private ownerships.

Prior to Wood Mackenzie, Mark was Director of Finance and Strategy at RELX (Lexis Nexis); before that, CFO of international travel data business, Flight Centre - following an early career within PWC's transaction support groups.

At PEI, which is backed by Bridgepoint, Mark is taking ownership of the finance, strategy implementation and operational control functions at a time when the Group is rapidly scaling its growth capabilities and advancing its array of data, insight and intelligence services that support a global 'private assets investing' ecosystem.

PEI Group CEO Tim McLoughlin commented:

"The speed of PEI's advancement and the scale of our market opportunities create terrific circumstances for growth and value creation - so I am delighted to have a new partner in Mark who brings new levels of super-relevant experience and skill to our fantastic management team."

Mark said:

"The dynamics that are expanding and transforming end markets for PEI clients are exceptionally appealing. I am thrilled to come on board in this time of acceleration and innovation. It is a business with an abundance of opportunities and strategy choices and great growth velocity."

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading business intelligence company backed by Bridgepoint Group. Our mission is to connect investment professionals with critical market insights and networking opportunities across global specialized markets. Our 17 premium data and analysis brands support knowledge and decision making for 30,000 investors, managers and service providers. Our five membership networks serve 6,500 members, and we host more than 16,000 guests at 40+ conferences and events around the world.

