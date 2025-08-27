St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized power generation equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with one of North America's most technologically advanced gas solutions providers.

Plum Gas Solutions Inc. ("Plum") and Evolution Power Projects Inc. ("EPP"), a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, Inc., are proud to announce a new strategic partnership designed to deliver enhanced, bundled energy solutions for clients across the Canadian market.

Under this agreement, Plum and EPP will jointly pursue business development initiatives where their respective expertise and capabilities create a strong strategic fit. The collaboration will enable the companies to coordinate offerings, strengthen value propositions, and present clients with seamless, end-to-end solutions.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

Plum Gas Solutions will continue to focus on its core expertise in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply, logistics, and gas conditioning services, while Evolution Power Projects will lead in delivering advanced power supply equipment and related services. This division of focus ensures that both companies bring specialized knowledge, operational excellence, and innovation to every joint engagement.

Commitment to Client Value

"This partnership brings together two companies with a shared vision of delivering smarter and more efficient energy solutions for our customers, all at a lower cost," said Mark A. Hill, VP - Corporate Development, Plum Gas Solutions. "By combining our expertise, we're creating a stronger offering that will benefit clients across the Canadian market."

"Working with Plum Gas Solutions allows us to provide clients with an even more comprehensive solution set," said Desmond O'Kell, President & Director, Enterprise Group, Inc. "Together, we can address a broader range of energy needs with precision, innovation, and reliability."

The initial term of the agreement is two years, with the potential for extension by mutual agreement. Both companies are committed to leveraging their respective strengths to identify, pursue, and execute high-impact energy projects.

About Plum Gas Solutions (PGS)

Plum Gas Solutions designs and manufactures innovative natural gas equipment, including gas conditioning equipment, pressure regulation systems (PRS), and mobile compression packages for a variety of gas management projects, where Plum provides engineering, site layout, and distribution systems for turnkey solutions from pipeline outlet to point of use, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. More information is available at the Company's website plumgas.com.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

